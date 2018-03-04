Explore the future of healthcare at Innovation Live at HIMSS18

Where are the big ideas that will provide the next leap forward? There is no better place to look than the new Innovation Live exhibit area that is launching at HIMSS18.

This special area will be filled with over 100 companies, many of them startups, featuring products that represent new thinking that can applied to today’s healthcare challenges.

You’ll find products that are designed to advance healthcare using some of technologies newest approaches, including artificial intelligence, augmented reality, IoT, bio-metrics and precision medicine.

“If you’re looking for the future of healthcare you want to come to Innovation Live,” said Ian Hoffberg, Applied Innovation Manager, Healthcare Information Systems, HIMSS North America. “This is an opportunity to meet and mingle with the companies that are at the frontier of medicine right now.”

Innovation Live is expected to feature over 100 startup companies and 50 mid-stage companies that are already funded. Some are looking for partnerships and investment; others are further advanced and operating on firm footing.

Among the exhibits on the Innovation Live floor will be kiosks featuring startups participating in healthcare accelerator hubs.

Another highlight is a new HIMSS feature, a developers lab. Hoffberg says this will be a hands-on experience where attendees can experiment with the technologies and look closely at some of the products that are in development.

Over 40 education sessions will be offered at Innovation Live which runs during exhibit hall hours.

Innovation will also be addressed in a pre-conference symposium in March. A full day of presentations is planned; advance registration is required for this special program.

Among the speakers scheduled to appear are Aneesh Chopra, who served as the first Chief Technology Officer of the U.S. and is considered the driving force behind the Blue Button health-record initiative for veterans. He is now working as an entrepreneur with the startup Hunch Analytics. Also speaking is Dave Logan, chief innovation and transformation officer with P3 Health Partners and a popular speaker who’s Ted Talks videos on tribal leadership have logged over 1.4 million views.

Innovation Live Innovation Symposium takes place March 5, 8:00 am – 4:00 pm, at Gallileo 901 (Registration $350). The Innovation Live exhibit area is in Hall 6, Booth 9900.