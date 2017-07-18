Privacy & Security

Experts to address AI, Blockchain, ransomware and executive leadership at Healthcare Security Forum

The conference, in Boston Sept. 11-12, 2017, will address how to become a cybersecurity superhero, surviving on a tight budget, world-class strategy, emerging technologies and more. 
By Tom Sullivan
July 18, 2017
04:31 PM
Share
AI Blockchain ransomware security

Cybersecurity is the most pressing issue in healthcare right now and, by many accounts, the market segment is on the verge of disruption.  

That’s where I see things standing, heading into the Healthcare Security Forum in Boston during mid-September.

Just when it looked like WannaCry was about as bad as things could get, along came Petya (nee NotPetya) to rattle hospitals and other infosec pros even more. Add those bits of ransomware and wiper malware to an evolving threat landscape peppered with unsecured medical devices and the ongoing stream of data breaches — against the backdrop tight security budgets and a staffing shortage — and it doesn’t appear that today’s security challenges will ease up anytime soon.

That said, a number of technologies are emerging and bringing big promise for securing health data. Artificial intelligence and machine learning are among those, as is Blockchain.

Stalwart IT consultancy Gartner is already predicting that AI signals a more advanced age of cybersecurity wherein machine learning algorithms as well as predictive and prescriptive analytics augment the talents of infosec professionals. 

 Learn more: Healthcare Security Forum, Boston Sept. 11-13, 2017. Register here.​

AI and Blockchain, in fact, will be among the topics expert speakers will address at the Healthcare Security Forum that kicks off in Boston on September 11-13.

While sexy cutting-edge tools will indeed help at some point, there is still no replacing the basic blocking and tackling -- whether that’s tried-and-true technical frameworks from the likes of HITRUST and NIST, basic endpoint protection, securing legacy medical devices that have been around for several years and still have another decade or more of life.

Particularly with so many hospitals running security operations on tight budgets, accomplishing just about anything necessitates experienced executive leadership in the shape of soft skills and even cybersecurity superheroes who balance business needs against so many security concerns.

User education and awareness, as any cybersecurity leader can tell you, are essential components of any compliance, privacy or security program. And, that, at times also involves educating the C-suite as much as or, in certain instances, even more so than every other employee because they can be such valuable targets.

What’s next?

Here’s my prediction: Hospitals will continue honing their risk management and security postures  — one prominent security chief speaking at the Healthcare Security Forum even says strategy is the best security — cloud computing, AI and machine learning, maybe even Blockchain, will usher in the next-generation of more rigorous evidence-based security technologies and tactics.

I hope to see you at the Healthcare Security Forum in Boston, Sept. 11-13, 2017. 

Twitter: SullyHIT
Email the writer: tom.sullivan@himssmedia.com

Like Healthcare IT News on Facebook and LinkedIn

Topics: 
Analytics, Artificial Intelligence, Cloud Computing, Privacy & Security
Share
View all comments 0

Top Story

OIG plans to investigate $15 billion in meaningful use payments
meaningful use payments

Most Read

Nuance knocked offline by ransomware attacking Europe
Nuance still down after Petya cyberattack, offers customers alternative tools
Hospital datacenters: Extinct in 5 years?
AI, machine learning will shatter Moore's Law in rapid-fire pace of innovation
WSU hard drive theft potentially impacts 1 million people
Epic tops 2017 Best in KLAS awards, securing top spot for 7th straight year; see complete winners

Research

White Papers

More Whitepapers

Data Warehousing
Privacy & Security
Meaningful Use

Webinars

More Webinars

Electronic Health Records (EHR, EMR)
Clinical
Electronic Health Records (EHR, EMR)

Video

Women in Health IT: Influential perspectives
HIMSS17 Session Recording
Shattering the Glass Ceiling: Lessons Learned for Aspiring Female Executives
Eric Dishman NIH
NIH precision medicine program wants a million-strong cohort, from all walks of life
Karen DeSalvo and Suzi Grizancic
HIMSS Radio: Karen DeSalvo and Suzi Grizancic on gender equality in HIT

More Stories

attacks from dark web
Defending against dark web-fueled attacks calls for...
State HIE in North Carolina
Duke, Novant Health, Carolinas HealthCare System sign on...
Google Glass in healthcare

Photo via Tedeytan on Flickr

In 'new chapter,' Google's Glass pivots...
precision medicine in cancer cases

Oncologists Lincoln Nadauld, MD, and Derrick Haslem, MD, work at the Southwest Cancer Center in St. George, Utah.

Intermountain, Stanford University see promise for...
Peachtree Neurological Clinic breach
Atlanta clinic finds 15-month breach during...
athenahealth CFO joins Arcadia Healthcare Solutions
Former athenahealth CFO joins Arcadia Healthcare...
securing cloud data
Who's responsible for protecting patient data in...
AI Blockchain ransomware security
Experts to address AI, Blockchain, ransomware and...