Eric Hargan named acting Health and Human Services secretary

President Donald Trump has named Eric Hargan acting Health and Human Services Secretary after former HHS secretary Tom Price resigned on Sept. 29 amid a travel controversy. Hargan was just sworn in last week as deputy secretary of HHS, following a Senate confirmation vote of 57-38.

Hargan takes over from Don Wright, who temporarily had been serving as acting secretary.

“Eric Hargan brings a wealth of knowledge, expertise and leadership experience to HHS,” according to a statement from Wright. “His commitment to public service and vast experience in the healthcare field will help guide the department as we advance President Trump’s agenda on behalf of the American people. We look forward to working with deputy secretary Hargan to enhance and protect the health and well-being of all Americans.”

Hargan was a member of Trump’s HHS transition team. Further, he previously served at HHS from 2003 to 2007, including as acting deputy secretary. He left government then to practice law.

