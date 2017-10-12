Government & Policy

Eric Hargan named acting Health and Human Services secretary

The just-confirmed deputy HHS secretary will lead the department he previously served in under the Bush administration.
By Bill Siwicki
October 12, 2017
04:12 PM
Share
Eric Hargan named acting HSS secretary

President Donald Trump has named Eric Hargan acting Health and Human Services Secretary after former HHS secretary Tom Price resigned on Sept. 29 amid a travel controversy. Hargan was just sworn in last week as deputy secretary of HHS, following a Senate confirmation vote of 57-38.

Hargan takes over from Don Wright, who temporarily had been serving as acting secretary.

[Also: Trump signs executive order that may destabilize ACA marketplaces]

“Eric Hargan brings a wealth of knowledge, expertise and leadership experience to HHS,” according to a statement from Wright. “His commitment to public service and vast experience in the healthcare field will help guide the department as we advance President Trump’s agenda on behalf of the American people. We look forward to working with deputy secretary Hargan to enhance and protect the health and well-being of all Americans.”

[Also: HHS, FDA, VA among the 24 federal agencies with ineffective security, report says]

Hargan was a member of Trump’s HHS transition team. Further, he previously served at HHS from 2003 to 2007, including as acting deputy secretary. He left government then to practice law.

Twitter: @SiwickiHealthIT
Email the writer: bill.siwicki@himssmedia.com

Topics: 
Government & Policy
Share
View all comments 0

Top Story

health IT vendors working to end the opioid crisis
Top Story
Meet the health IT vendors working to end the opioid crisis

Most Read

PwC's top 10 healthcare industry issues for 2017
VA will move from VistA to a commercial EHR, secretary says
Deaths by medical mistakes hit records
How the Coast Guard’s ugly, Epic EHR break-up played out
VA picks Cerner to replace VistA; Trump says EHR will fix agency's data sharing 'once and for all'
CMS overpaid nearly $730 million in meaningful use incentives, OIG says

Research

White Papers

More Whitepapers

Imaging
Imaging
Imaging

Webinars

More Webinars

Artificial Intelligence
Artificial Intelligence
Precision Medicine

Video

Managing the security risk in connected medical devices
Blockchain for cybersecurity: What is its potential, what are its limitations?
Advice for the CISO on strategy, planning and team building
Attorney clears up misconceptions about HIPAA, cyber insurance, BAAs

More Stories

Cleveland Clinic Innovation Center

Cleveland Clinic Innovations. Photo via Google Maps

Former Cleveland Innovation exec faces prison in $2.7 million scam
Eric Hargan named acting HSS secretary
Eric Hargan named acting Health and Human Services secretary

Cerner's user conference in Kansas City on Oct. 11. Photo via Twitter

Can you spot the health IT theme in Cerner's playlist?
cerner interoperability
Cerner tackles interoperability from two new angles
healthcare data breach
Data on 150,000 patients exposed in another misconfigured AWS bucket
cerner apps
Cerner’s third-party apps draw crowds at annual conference
Trump order could destabilize insurance markets
anti-phishing efforts in healthcare
What can anti-phishing efforts learn from fall prevention strategies?