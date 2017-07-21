Epic rollout at New York hospital backed by $5.7 million state grant

New York State official this week announced $18.7 million in grants six projects to help transform healthcare system in the Finger Lakes Region, including $5.7 million for one hospital’s Epic EHR installation.

"Now, more than ever, we need to protect healthcare in New York and ensure the system in place is meeting the needs of current and future generations of New Yorkers," Gov. Andrew Cuomo said in a news release announcing the awards, which are part of a $1.5 billion commitment made by New York State to help healthcare providers across the state fund critical capital and infrastructure improvements, as well as integrate and further develop their health systems.

Jones Memorial Hospital in Wellsville, New York, is among the hospitals benefiting from the statewide program. The hospital has been awarded a $5.7 million grant it plans to spend on an Epic EHR rollout.

The multi-year project will integrate Jones Memorial with two other hospitals. All three hospitals are part of UR Medicine in New York State.

The Epic EHR will make it possible for patient information to flow between Jones Memorial Hospital and its partners Strong Memorial and Highland hospitals, based in Rochester, New York.

Physicians and specialists will be able to use one medical record system at each of the affiliate hospitals, rather than a different system at each hospital.

The Epic system will replace Meditech and LSS technology that Jones Memorial has used since 1999.

The timeline for implementation of the multi-year project begins with an IT work group to develop a plan for the project.

