Epic partners with M*Modal on AI to improve EHR workflow

M*Modal now supports Epic's NoteReader clinical documentation improvement module. Working alongside its embedded computer-assisted physician documentation tool, M*Modal said the CDI technology will be able to deliver automated feedback to physicians for better reporting.

The CAPD from M*Modal applies machine learning and clinical reasoning to EHRs, analyzing clinical documentation to suggest ways to improve quality and compliance.

"Building on top of Epic’s platform, M*Modal’s speech and AI tools give physicians options for capturing narrative and structured data,” said Epic President sCarl Dvorak.

Together, the tools can spotlight gaps and variance in problem, medication and allergy lists.

M*Modal touts the CAPD technology's ability to gather information on physician charting habits silently in the background, at first, working toward documentation improvement without disrupting workflow. It can also offer feedback on the note as it's dictated or typed, either proactively before it's saved in the EHR (using M*Modal's Fluency Direct) or after (using Epic's NoteReader CDI workflow).

The vendors said these capabilities reduce clicks and prevent alert fatigue, while also freeing up more time for patient interaction.

Epic and M*Modal are longtime partners, deployed in tandem at more than 65 providers that use the cloud-based speech recognition technology for EHR documentation. M*Modal President Michael Finke added that the ongoing partnership with Epic aims to bring physician assistive technology to market.

