Clinical

Epic partners with M*Modal on AI to improve EHR workflow

Fewer clicks, less alert fatigue promised as M*Modal bolsters its machine learning-enabled computer-assisted physician documentation technology with Epic's CDI tool.
By Mike Miliard
June 15, 2017
02:25 PM
Share

M*Modal now supports Epic's NoteReader clinical documentation improvement module. Working alongside its embedded computer-assisted physician documentation tool, M*Modal said the CDI technology will be able to deliver automated feedback to physicians for better reporting.

The CAPD from M*Modal applies machine learning and clinical reasoning to EHRs, analyzing clinical documentation to suggest ways to improve quality and compliance.

"Building on top of Epic’s platform, M*Modal’s speech and AI tools give physicians options for capturing narrative and structured data,” said Epic President sCarl Dvorak.

Together, the tools can spotlight gaps and variance in problem, medication and allergy lists.

M*Modal touts the CAPD technology's ability to gather information on physician charting habits silently in the background, at first, working toward documentation improvement without disrupting workflow. It can also offer feedback on the note as it's dictated or typed, either proactively before it's saved in the EHR (using M*Modal's Fluency Direct) or after (using Epic's NoteReader CDI workflow).

The vendors said these capabilities reduce clicks and prevent alert fatigue, while also freeing up more time for patient interaction.

Epic and M*Modal are longtime partners, deployed in tandem at more than 65 providers that use the cloud-based speech recognition technology for EHR documentation. M*Modal President Michael Finke added that the ongoing partnership with Epic aims to bring physician assistive technology to market. 

Twitter: @MikeMiliardHITN
Email the writer: mike.miliard@himssmedia.com

Like Healthcare IT News on Facebook and LinkedIn

Topics: 
Artificial Intelligence, Clinical
Share
View all comments 0

Top Story

WannaCry hackers just getting started, former federal CISO says
WannaCry more attacks coming

Most Read

See which hospitals earned worst scores for hospital-acquired infections (list, map)
AI, machine learning will shatter Moore's Law in rapid-fire pace of innovation
Deaths by medical mistakes hit records
Update: Flatiron Health putting $175 million Roche investment to work
Half of hospitals to adopt artificial intelligence within 5 years
How nursing informatics helped Carolinas HealthCare eliminate 18 million clicks

Research

White Papers

More Whitepapers

Innovation Pulse
Financial/Revenue Cycle Management
Interoperability

Webinars

More Webinars

Population Health
Privacy & Security
Privacy & Security

Video

Eric Dishman NIH
NIH precision medicine program wants a million-strong cohort, from all walks of life
Karen DeSalvo and Suzi Grizancic
HIMSS Radio: Karen DeSalvo and Suzi Grizancic on gender equality in HIT
Adnan Hamid, Assistant CIO at Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital
CIO Spotlight: Top health IT initiatives in 2017
Shareefa Alabdulmunem, Head of eServices at King Faisal Specialist Hospital
Women in Health IT: What it means to be recognized as influential

More Stories

apple health
Apple reveals plans to put health records on the iPhone
athenahealth and apple
Will Apple buy athenahealth? Jonathan Bush calls rumor...
A rape victim’s medical record leads to a lawsuit...
electronic health records workflow
Epic partners with M*Modal on AI to improve EHR workflow
salesforce health cloud
Salesforce adds care collaboration features to Health...
drones used in healthcare
Drones beat EMS teams to heart attack victims in test
WannaCry ransomware north korea
NSA uncovers ties between North Korea and WannaCry...
precision medicine evolving tech
Precision medicine demands ‘evolutionary leaps of...