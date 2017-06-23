Clinical

Epic partners with Mediware for blood bank tech

The EHR giant can now offer clients Mediware’s blood bank software along with its own Epic Beaker for laboratory services.
By Bernie Monegain
June 23, 2017
11:43 AM
EHR maker Epic Systems and blood bank software company Mediware have partnered to provide integrated laboratory and blood bank software.

Mediware, which provides blood management and cellular therapy software, is collaborating with Epic to offer licensing of Mediware’s Hemocare Lifeline Transfusion blood bank management system in combination with Epic’s Beaker laboratory technology.

[Also: KLAS picks Epic, TeleTracking as top platforms for managing patient flow]

The partnership is expected to significantly streamline the procurement process and make it possible for clients to complete the entire laboratory and blood bank systems purchase more quickly and efficiently, and at a lower cost than purchasing the modules separately, according to Mediware executives.

Mediware is already integrated with Epic at several facilities, including UW Health in Madison, Wisconsin, and UF Health Shands Hospital in Gainesville, Florida.

“Customers often purchase laboratory and blood bank solutions together, and this agreement provides them that option when purchasing Epic’s Beaker,” Mediware President and CEO Thomas Mann said in a statement.

As Mann sees it, Mediware’s HCLL Transfusion system benefits from Epic’s technology and open integration capabilities to provide integration for the blood bank, physicians, and bedside caregivers.

Mediware, which has been in business for more than 30 years, has its software in use by more than 1,500 blood banks and blood centers.

