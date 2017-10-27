Electronic Health Records (EHR, EMR)

Epic go-live at UMass Memorial a masterclass in getting staff behind an EHR switch, CIO says

Engagement across the health system, starting with the selection and eventual design of the system, helped $700 million project go off without a hitch.
By Bernie Monegain
October 27, 2017
11:43 AM
Share

UMass Memorial Hospital in Worchester.

UMass Memorial Health Care CIO Tim Tarnowski says his system’s Oct. 1 Epic go-live could be a model for change management, calling it “the smoothest go-live that I’ve ever been a part of.” 

Tarnowski, who has been doing this type of work for 30 years, has led two other Epic implementations in the past as well as rollouts of EHRs from multiple other vendors, he said.

UMass Memorial, which serves central Massachusetts, operates four hospitals, with 1,600 physicians on the medical staff.

[Also: UMass Memorial Health Care poised for Epic go-live on Oct. 1]

While the go-live at UMass may have been smooth, it was not without its glitches. In fact, the CIO said there were thousands of them, it’s just that they were expected.

Many of the issues ranged from not being able to log into the system to users who could not remember where to find something, Tarnowski said.

[Also: Epic is coming to UMass Memorial]

The system is hosted remotely by Epic. There were issues with backend infrastructure configurations within Epic’s data center, but they were solvable, he said.

“We have not what we’d call significant issues,” Tarnowski said. “To have a number of issues at go live – that’s simply part of what happens with major transformations,” he said.

Getting workforce buy-in

Tarnowski credits the successful go-live to exceptionally engaged personnel across the board. Extensive preparations were also key.

Of UMass’ 13,000 employees, about 1,200 are frontline team members who participated deeply in the process, starting with the selection of the EHR.

“Our belief is we want to get the frontline heavily involved,” Tarnowski said. “As an organization, we made it a top priority. And when I say that, I mean everybody. Everybody who had to get to training went to training. Everybody who had to help design the system, participated and engaged.”

Tarnowski described conference rooms overflowing because people were so highly engaged and interested in the project.

“I have worked places where you schedule a meeting for 30 people, and 15 show up,” he said. “Here, we scheduled it for 40 and 60 showed up. The frontline engagement was fabulous on this one.”

One of the keys to an optimal rollout, as he sees it, is that frontline engagement in the selection of the EHR -- and especially in the design, and it proved to be the case with this implementation, he said.

He also credits UMass Memorial Health Care President and CEO Eric. W. Dickson, MD, and his team for helping to pushing the decision making as deep as possible in the organizing and for making his rounds to hear first-hand how things were going.

Cost, of course, is always a factor. The $700 million price tag for the project pays for infrastructure, training, hardware, network closets, better bandwidth and a Microsoft Office suite. The EHR cost comes in at about $200 million, he said.

Dickson has said that if the EHR, which replaces a patchwork of technology from several other vendors, increases hospital efficiency by just 2 percent each year over the next five years, it will have paid for itself.

Twitter: @Bernie_HITN
Email the writer: bernie.monegain@himssmedia.com

Topics: 
Electronic Health Records (EHR, EMR), Network Infrastructure, Workforce
Share
View all comments 0

Top Story

UMass Memorial Hospital in Worchester.

Top Story
Epic go-live at UMass Memorial a masterclass in getting staff behind an EHR switch, CIO says

Most Read

Epic CEO Judy Faulkner reveals two new EHR versions are in development
Epic CEO Judy Faulkner is standing behind switch from EHRs to 'CHRs'
Epic to jump into medical billing, currently hiring for new unit
VA will move from VistA to a commercial EHR, secretary says
Hospital datacenters: Extinct in 5 years?
Wait! What? Amazon and Apple eye building EHRs

Research

White Papers

More Whitepapers

Analytics
Business Intelligence
Clinical

Webinars

More Webinars

Privacy & Security
Interoperability
Privacy & Security

Video

HIMSS CEO Hal Wolf: Healthcare has to innovate faster than ever
Assessing the reliability of cloud vendors in healthcare
Managing the security risk in connected medical devices
Blockchain for cybersecurity: What is its potential, what are its limitations?

More Stories

Petya cyberattack cost Merck $135 million

Merck's USA headquarters in Kenilworth, New Jersey.

Petya cyberattack cost Merck $135 million in revenue
Cerner VA EHR
Cerner execs say VA deal 'feels good,' and they have an appetite for more
IBM watson blockchain
IBM Watson, CDC on the hunt for new blockchain apps for healthcare
Cerner revenue up
Cerner revenue up 8%, cites revenue cycle, population health progress for offsetting lower bookings
Tom 10 healthcare innovations for 2018
Cleveland Clinic picks top 10 innovations for 2018: Scalp cooling, next-gen vaccines make the cut
health agencies moving towards cloud, mobile, cybersecurity
State, local health agencies moving faster towards cloud...
Convincing C-suite to invest in AI: A new mode of ROI
Medical Innovation Summit in Cleveland

From left: Martin Kelly, Alexander Grunewald, Emma Cartmell, Kristin Milburn, Alex DeWinter and Amy Merlino, MD, on the judge's panel for The Challenge at the Medical Innovation Summit in Cleveland.

Neurotrack wins medical innovation challenge with Alzheimer’s tech