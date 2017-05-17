Epic CEO Judy Faulkner #6 Forbes richest self-made women list

The EHR company’s founder is worth about $2.5 billion.
By Bernie Monegain
May 17, 2017
10:27 AM
Share
Epic CEO Judy Faulkner

Epic Systems founder and CEO Judy Faulkner is No. 6 on the 2017 Forbes list of richest self-made women, logging a $2.5 billion net worth.

Faulkner built the electronic healthcare record company from scratch, starting in a Madison, Wis. basement in 1979 with a $70,000 investment. The company moved to its current location in Verona, Wis. in 2005.

[Also: Epic CEO Judy Faulkner opens up about why she's talking to reporters these days]

Today, she employs more 9,500 people on a sprawling and ever so artsy and whimsical campus. Among the many theme-park-like features are a slide to get from one section of the building to another and a also what appears to be a “stairway to heaven.”

All the quirky campus touches aside, Faulkner runs a very serious enterprise, supplying multi-million dollar EHR systems to some of the most prestigious healthcare organizations in the country. Among them are Kaiser Permanente, Cleveland Clinic, UPMC and Partners HealthCare.

[Also: Epic reveals R&D spending outstrips Apple, Google and its competitors]

Faulkner has pledged to give away her fortune via the “Giving Pledge,” a promise also made by billionaires Warren Buffett and Bill Gates, among others.

On this most recent Forbes list, Faulkner is listed a few notches down from fellow Madison, Wis. self-made woman Diane Hendricks, who took the No. 2 slot, with a net worth of $4.9 billion. Apparently, there’s more money to be made in roofing than in EHRs. Oprah took the No. 3 spot.

However, Faulkner placed well ahead of celebrities such as Celine Dion, Barbra Streisand, Beyoncé, Madonna and Judge Judy.

Twitter: @Bernie_HITN
Email the writer: bernie.monegain@himssmedia.com

Like Healthcare IT News on Facebook and LinkedIn

Topics: 
Electronic Health Records (EHR, EMR)
Share
View all comments 0

Top Story

Vanderbilt preps for massive Epic EHR go-live
Vanderbilt Epic EHR

Most Read

Epic CEO Judy Faulkner reveals two new EHR versions are in development
VA will move from VistA to a commercial EHR, secretary says
Hospital datacenters: Extinct in 5 years?
Allscripts, Cerner, Epic signal more open EHRs ahead
How the Coast Guard’s ugly, Epic EHR break-up played out
Epic tops 2017 Best in KLAS awards, securing top spot for 7th straight year; see complete winners

Research

White Papers

More Whitepapers

Decision Support
Privacy & Security
Patient Engagement

Webinars

More Webinars

EHRs
Privacy & Security
Analytics

Video

Cheryl Reinking, CNO at El Camino Hospital
Healthcare analytics and fall preventions at El Camino Hospital
J. Bryan Bennett, executive director of the Healthcare Center for Excellence
Healthcare analytics success demands effective leadership
Real-world advice on analytics for value-based care
Leonard, D’Avolio, Harvard professor and CEO of Cyft
Moving beyond the hype of machine learning

More Stories

Robert Califf joins Google Verily
Former FDA head to join Google’s Verily, Duke and...
Cerner, Truman Medical Center patient monitoring
Cerner, Truman Medical Centers launch at-home patient...
How AI is transforming healthcare and solving problems...
What precision medicine and Netflix have in common
What precision medicine and Netflix have in common
Genome editing has a long way to go before widespread...
Eric Dishman on Precision Medicine
1 million patient cohort being prepared to fuel...
WannaCry ransomware
WannaCry ransomware hit fewer than 10 US victims, DHS...
Epic CEO Judy Faulkner
Epic CEO Judy Faulkner #6 Forbes richest self-made women...