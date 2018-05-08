Epic App Orchard adds predictive analytics and patient surveillance technology

Excel Medical's Wave platform, now part of its TeleTrend and AlarmView apps, offers predictive algorithms to Epic EHR users.
By Bill Siwicki
May 08, 2018
12:27 PM
Share
Epic booth sign at himss18

Excel Medical, which markets technologies designed to eradicate unexpected deaths in hospitals, has debuted Wave, an FDA-cleared patient surveillance and predictive algorithm platform that's now available in Epic's App Orchard.

The platform is available through the vendor's AlarmView and TeleTrend apps in the app store, which opened in 2017. Both apps enable hospital information systems to make predictive analytics an actionable process, according to Excel Medical.

"Being in App Orchard is not only a game changer for Excel – by integrating our predictive analytics into Epic – but more important, it opens the doors to improved patient surveillance for clinical care teams," said Mary Baum, chief strategy officer at Excel Medical. "Wave, via TeleTrend and AlarmView, brings 95 percent positive predictive value into the early detection of at-risk patient deterioration."

More information on the subject is documented in a professional journal article titled "Integrated Monitoring and Analysis for Early Warning of Patient Deterioration," in the British Journal of Anaesthesia.

The Wave patient surveillance and predictive algorithm platform received FDA clearance in January 2018. Excel Medical has been working to maximize its impact through new relationships, organizational augmentation, and a renewed dedication to the company's mission to eliminate unexpected deaths in hospitals, the company said.

This goal has now moved to "accessible" by tapping into Epic's open, standards-based interoperability platform, and at the same time, by leveraging the widespread data generating infrastructure – BedMasterEx and BedComm solutions – that Excel already has installed at many hospitals, the vendor said.

"To be effective at predicting patient deterioration and catastrophic events, it is vital that we have close working relationships with all of our hospital EMR partners," said Lance Burton, president of Excel Medical. "In working with Epic, we have been very pleased with their responsiveness and the simplicity of the resulting user interface."

Twitter: @SiwickiHealthIT
Email the writer: bill.siwicki@himssmedia.com

Topics: 
Analytics, Electronic Health Records (EHR, EMR), Quality and Safety
Share
View all comments 0

Top Story

Change Healthcare patient engagement
Top Story
Change Healthcare joins with Adobe and Microsoft on new patient engagement tech

Most Read

These 10 hospitals scored an 'F', pose greatest risk to patients, Leapfrog says
Epic CEO Judy Faulkner reveals two new EHR versions are in development
Epic CEO Judy Faulkner is standing behind switch from EHRs to 'CHRs'
See which hospitals earned worst scores for hospital-acquired infections (list, map)
Top 10 healthcare technology advances for 2017, according to ECRI
eClinicalWorks sued for nearly $1 billion for inaccurate medical records

Research

White Papers

More Whitepapers

Accountable Care
Workflow
Connected Health

Webinars

More Webinars

Analytics
Financial/Revenue Cycle Management
Privacy & Security

Video

Voice assistants AI at Dev4Health conference
Voice assistants are pushing AI beyond old barriers
A call to action: Using open APIs to solve global healthcare challenges
Allied Physicians Group Improve Patient Engagement with Solutionreach
HIMSS TV
HIMSS TV is live: Watch now

More Stories

Paula Pasquinelli on women in health IT
M*Modal VP offers perspective on successful project launches and women's empowerment
US Representative Maxine Waters and Congressional Black Caucus

U.S. Representative Maxine Waters of California is pushing for qualified women and minority candidates to serve in tech industry's boards. Credit: Rich Fury, Getty Images for Human Rights Campaign

Legislators, investors call for Silicon Valley giants to diversify their boards
Defense Health Agency for DoD IG
DoD IG finds massive security flaws in Army, Navy EHR
Epic booth sign at himss18
Epic App Orchard adds predictive analytics and patient surveillance technology
CTA and Xcertia talking about mobile apps at HLTH conference

CTA and Xcertia discuss a roadmap for mobile apps at HLTH conference. Credit: Twitter

CTA and Xcertia to develop rules of the road for mobile apps
Geisinger DNA sequencing
Geisinger will offer DNA sequencing as 'routine care' to all its patients
patient paying medical bill at doctor office
It's not just EHRs: Interoperability also poses big challenges for revenue cycle
patient checkin on tablet at doctor office

Credit: CareCloud

Patient experience management platform saves solo practitioner from burnout