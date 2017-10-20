Electronic Health Records (EHR, EMR)

Enhanced patient experience earns Santa Clara Valley Medical Center EMRAM Stage 7 from HIMSS Analytics

The hospital uses its EHR, analytics and associated IT to foster communications between departments, decrease visits and shorten wait times.
By Tom Sullivan
October 20, 2017
11:18 AM
Santa Clara EMRAM Stage 7

Valley Health Center in downtown San Jose, California. Photo via Google Maps

Santa Clara Valley Medical Center earned the Stage 7 designation of HIMSS Analytics Electronic Medical Record Adoption Model.

Also known as EMRAM, HIMSS Analytics program recognizes hospitals that use health IT to improve patient outcomes.

SCVMC CEO Paul Lorenz said that Stage 7 goes beyond just implementing technology.  
“It is about using the technology in a meaningful way to provide quality care and improve patient outcomes,” Lorenz added. 

To that end, SCVMC implemented a new electronic health record and analytics tools to construct processes for various specialists to exchange consult requests and feedback with referring providers.

The payoff? A 15 percent decrease in visits that shortened wait times across departments and, in turn, enhanced the patient experience.

“Santa Clara Valley was able to enhance the patient experience with reduced wait times and quicker follow-up care,” said Philip Bradley, regional director of North America at HIMSS Analytics.

SCVMC chief medical officer Philip Strong, MD, added that the whole point of creating a better experience is to improve outcomes.

“Our medical staff has shown they understand the value of a comprehensive electronic medical record, and that they use the analytics the system provides to improve care, quality, safety, and efficiency,” Strong added.

[Also: Epic's rival EHR vendors say they too are making the 'CHR' switch]

Santa Clara Valley Medical Center will be recognized at the HIMSS18 Awards Gala taking place on Thursday, March 8, 2018, in Las Vegas. 

Twitter: SullyHIT
Email the writer: tom.sullivan@himssmedia.com

Analytics, Electronic Health Records (EHR, EMR), Patient Engagement, Quality and Safety
View all comments 0

Enhanced patient experience earns Santa Clara Valley Medical Center EMRAM Stage 7 from HIMSS Analytics
