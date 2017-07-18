Emids acquires Encore, hopes to broaden provider-focused analytics

Nashville, Tennessee-based emids, which develops analytics technology for insurers and providers, will acquire Houston-based Encore Health Resources, which provides help with EHR implementation and go-live, and makes tools for quality measurement, population health and more.

Monetary terms of the deal were not announced.

For payers, emids offers business systems and operations tools, as well as help with clinical data integration. It also offers apps for cloud computing and enterprise mobility and technology for data governance, data visualization, data migration and more.

As Encore helps its healthcare clients implement and optimize clinical systems to meet the demands of value-based care and population health, its addition will give emids more of a toehold on the provider side, emids officials said.

"As healthcare becomes more integrated and the focus on consumerism grows, payers and providers are working more closely together, the ability to provide healthcare technology expertise and solutions that serve both payers and providers, as well as healthcare technology partners, will be critical to help our customers succeed in the future,” emids founder and CEO Saurabh Sinha said in a statement.

"Providers are increasingly looking for more value out of their systems, and the combination of emids and Encore will offer a compelling value proposition to our customers," said Encore founder Dana Sellers, who will be joining emids as a member of its board of directors.

