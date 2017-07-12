Embattled eClinicalWorks racks up 3 more new customers

Central Florida ACO, NEXT ACO of Nature Coast and Space Coast ACO have contracted for the vendor’s population health technology.
By Bill Siwicki
July 12, 2017
04:09 PM
eClinicalWorks patient data

Even though eClinicalWorks recently was nailed with a $155 million settlement from the Department of Justice for falsely obtaining meaningful use certification, healthcare organizations are still signing up with the electronic health records vendor for technology and services.

The latest organizations to become eClinicalWorks clients include Central Florida ACO, NEXT ACO of Nature Coast and Space Coast ACO, all three contracts are for the vendor’s Population Health Management technology for their combined 90 providers and more than 17,000 beneficiaries. This will help all three organizations close gaps in the coordination of care, manage cost and utilization, and improve clinical quality outcomes, eClinicalWorks said.

[Also: eClinicalWorks scores federally qualified health center contract despite EHR fraud case]

Since the settlement, in fact, eClinicalWorks announced in mid-June that its client Eagle Physicians & Associates exchanged health data with hospitals running rival Epic’s EHR through the Carequality Interoperability Framework. The news came after the vendor said earlier in the month that federally qualified health center Ezras Choilim signed on for its EHR and population health cloud services.

Eagle Physicians needed a way to link with Cone Health to share patient records at the point of care, according to Robert Fried, MD, CMIO at Eagle Physicians. Fried said that eClinicalWorks put “significant resources into interoperability and providing it to users at no additional cost.”

Ezras Choilim CEO Joel Mittleman said the FQHC chose eClinicalWorks to advance patient and community outcomes. The eClinicalWorks platform, the organizations said, should streamline operations while offering Ezras Choilim’s 36 providers access to patients’ medical history. The population health and care planning for behavioral health services should allow the FQHC to improve care transitions across various settings and deliver preventative care to certain patients, the organizations added.

[Also: eClinicalWorks connects Eagle Physicians with Epic EHR at Novant, Wake Forest Baptist, Cone Health]

Central Florida ACO, NEXT ACO of Nature Coast and Space Coast ACO will be using the eClinicalWorks Population Health Management system, which was designed to provide healthcare organizations with visibility into a patient’s care across all settings, facilitate smooth transitions of care, engage patients and providers in preventative care, improve outcomes among populations, and reduce costs, the vendor said.

“We understand the delivery of healthcare is changing,” said Jay Chowdappa, MD, CEO of Central Florida ACO, NEXT ACO of Nature Coast and Space Coast ACO. “To improve the coordination and communication among providers, we have adopted the value-based care model. Partnering with eClinicalWorks has provided the tools to better understand our patient population and enable enhanced patient care.”

Topics: 
Electronic Health Records (EHR, EMR), Population Health
Healthcare pros more suspicious of all EHR vendors after eClinicalWorks scandal
