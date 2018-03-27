EHR usability not just a pain point for doctors: It can harm patients too

New research found that software problems caused harm to a small percentage of patients in a test but the authors said the findings are likely below what a national study would uncover.
By Jeff Lagasse
March 27, 2018
03:04 PM
Share
EHR usability

The usability frustrations that doctors encounter with electronic health records are well known at this point but what has been less understood is the impact the software can cause to patients. 

EHR usability issues, in fact, may be associated with some safety events in which patients were harmed, according to a new study published in the Journal of the American Medical Association.

The analysis discovered that patient safety reports mentioning a specific EHR contained language suggesting that the EHR may have contributed to patient harm, though from 2013 to 2016 these issues represented less than 1 percent of patient harm events.

Researchers analyzed 1.735 million free-text patient safety reports from 571 healthcare facilities in Pennsylvania and another East Coast healthcare system. Only reports that used one of the top five electronic health products or vendors, and that were classified as “reaching the patient with possible harm,” were included.

[Also: A look inside the patient safety work Phoenix Children's is doing with Allscripts]

The researchers found that of the reported safety events, 1,956 of them, or 0.11 percent specifically mentioned one of the included EHR vendors or products and were reported as possible patient harm. And 557 of them, or 0.03 percent, used words that strongly suggested EHR usability contributed to possible patient harm. 

Of those latter incidents, 468 reached the patient and could possibly have needed monitoring to preclude harm; 80 could possibly have caused temporary harm; seven could possibly have caused permanent harm; and two and might have needed intervention to prevent a fatality.

What the researchers found looks at first blush like a small percentage, but here’s the rub: The authors caution that, due to a conservative approach in the way the data was analyzed, the actual numbers are likely underestimated. Partly, that’s due to the data coming mostly from Pennsylvania and they expect that if the analysis were scaled to cover the entire nation, the numbers would be higher.

Another possible reason the number may not reflect the whole story is that the study only looked at reports specifically mentioning the name of a vendor or product; oftentimes, clinicians don’t mention the names of EHR vendors when writing up patient safety reports.

And then there’s the fact that patient safety events are typically underreported, in some cases by five- or tenfold, according to the authors.

Twitter: @JELagasse
Email the writer: jeff.lagasse@himssmedia.com

Topics: 
Electronic Health Records (EHR, EMR), Population Health, Quality and Safety
Share
View all comments 0

Top Story

apple healthcare plan
Top Story
Do Apple's recent hospital deals signal industry shakeup ahead?

Most Read

These 10 hospitals scored an 'F', pose greatest risk to patients, Leapfrog says
Epic CEO Judy Faulkner reveals two new EHR versions are in development
Epic CEO Judy Faulkner is standing behind switch from EHRs to 'CHRs'
See which hospitals earned worst scores for hospital-acquired infections (list, map)
Top 10 healthcare technology advances for 2017, according to ECRI
Epic to jump into medical billing, currently hiring for new unit

Research

White Papers

More Whitepapers

Clinical
Electronic Health Records (EHR, EMR)
Privacy & Security

Webinars

More Webinars

Privacy & Security
Women In Health IT
Privacy & Security

Video

Allied Physicians Group Improve Patient Engagement with Solutionreach
HIMSS TV
HIMSS TV is live: Watch now
Adrienne Boissey
'We need to dream bigger'
HIMSS TV
Welcome to HIMSS18: Here's what attendees need to know

More Stories

HHS warns of cyberattacks

The Office of Civil Rights in Washington, D.C. Credit: Google Maps

OCR urges health providers: Draft contingency plan for cyberattacks, now
Senate opioid crisis

Senator Lamar Alexander, R-Tennessee, during a Senate floor speech in March. Credit: YouTube

Latest Senate opioid push: Support interoperability between FDA and border patrol
NTT partners with DataFirst on imaging AI
NTT partners with DataFirst on imaging AI
opioid epidemic
Accenture, Global Center for Health Innovation, team up to take on opioid epidemic

Chris Wlaschin speaking at an ICIT briefing Oct. 2017. Credit: YouTube

Outgoing HHS CISO Chris Wlaschin opens up about his departure
EHR usability
EHR usability issues can harm patients
Clinical collaboration cancer center

Centra Regional Cancer Center in Lynchburg, Virginia. Credit: Google Maps

Cancer center taps clinical collaboration tech to connect caregivers – including competitors
controlling clinical costs

Kim Ingram is the chief nursing officer at HealthEdge. Credit: HealthEdge

HealthEdge CNO on the challenge to controlling clinical costs