eClinicalWorks scoops up new client for EHR, population health tools

Cedar Valley Medical Specialists, based in Waterloo, Iowa, is eClinicalWorks' newest customer and will outfit more than 90 providers with the company's electronic health record and population health management software.

The independent medical group will implement eCW's cloud-based 10e EHR and a suite of population health tools to help improve quality, drive patient engagement and enable better care coordination, officials said. CVMS will also deploy the company's healow patient portal.

Despite the company's costly recent settlement with the U.S. Department of Justice, and recent reports showing that some clients plan to switch vendors because of it, eClinicalWorks continues to sign with new customers. In June, it was chosen by a federally qualified health center in New York to deliver EHR and pop health services.

In an interview with Healthcare IT News this past week, CEO Girish Navani said the company has a "solid product line and success has been good for 17 years. … We have a track record of that and I would say we’ve been even more focused on that during the last year so we will see that momentum continue."

"Our mission is to provide the highest-quality, most cost-efficient patient care in northeast Iowa, through a community of primary and specialty providers," said Gil Irey, CEO of Cedar Valley Medical Specialists, in a statement. "After transitioning to eClinicalWorks from Allscripts and GE, we now have more advanced tools to provide the enhanced patient care our practice areas offer."

"By making the switch to eClinicalWorks, CVMS will now have the technology available to streamline and enhance the delivery of patient care," added Girish Navani, CEO and co-founder of eClinicalWorks. "We remain committed to enhancing the service to our customers and anticipate strong growth for the remainder of 2017."

