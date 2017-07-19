Health Information Exchange (HIE)

Duke, Novant Health, Carolinas HealthCare System sign on with NC HealthConnex

State HIE adds big health systems and regional exchange, growing by almost 30 percent.
By Mike Miliard
July 19, 2017
02:47 PM
State HIE in North Carolina

North Carolina’s state-designated health information exchange grew significantly this week, as three of the biggest health systems in the area agreed to share data via NC HealthConnex.
 
The addition of Coastal Connect, a regional exchange the in southeastern part of the state, further fueled growth of the NC HealthConnex, which is managed by the North Carolina Health Information Exchange Authority, part of the state's Department of Information Technology.

The number of unique patients served by NC HealthConnex has grown by almost 30 percent, totaling close to 3.7 million, officials say.

[Also: Carolinas HealthCare adds Cerner for population health platform]

NC HealthConnex allows participating providers to access electronic health records across multiple providers, as well as review labs, diagnostics, history, allergies, medications and more to help decrease redundancy and allow for more efficient and accurate diagnoses, recommendations and treatment.

"Sharing records and connecting systems is the next step in the journey to providing more efficient, personalized care for our patients and communities," said A.J. Patefield, chief medical information officer for Novant Health, told Triad Business Journal.

The new members join UNC Health Care, the HIE's first participant, and more than two-dozen other hospitals that are either connected (or soon to be) to NC HealthConnex. The HIE is also connecting with hundreds of physician practices, health departments, federally qualified health centers, rural health clinics and other ambulatory facilities.

Electronic Health Records (EHR, EMR), Health Information Exchange (HIE), Interoperability
