Drchrono debuts specialized EHR for urgent care practices

Drchrono, a vendor of EHR, practice management, medical billing and revenue cycle management applications for the iPad, iPhone and the web, has unveiled the drchrono UrgentCare EHR. The new EHR system includes practice management and EHR features for urgent care practices.

The features include: prebuilt charting forms for common urgent care conditions, macro text shortcuts that expand to speed urgent care charting, online scheduling, a virtual waiting room queue with patient wait times, iPad Kiosk waiting room self-check-in, mobile app patient self-check-in, urgent care patient profiles, urgent care billing profiles, real-time reputation management, a native mobile EHR app for iPad and iPhone, telemedicine, business intelligence reporting for clinic productivity, and patient engagement metrics.

[Also: Providers lagging on 2015 Edition EHR certification, survey says]

The company also has debuted custom appointment status, appointment dashboard and patient portal features designed to help urgent care practices gain insights into where patients are spending time and to streamline the patient journey.

“Whether you have a well-established urgent care practice with multiple locations or one of the smaller primary/urgent care clinics, efficient patient care remains the critical goal to provide the best possible care to the largest possible number of patients in the least amount of time,” said Daniel Kivatinos, co-founder and COO of drchrono. “Despite the best intentions and skills of providers, there are a number of factors that can slow doctors and practices down.”

[Also: Medsphere Systems, Stockell Healthcare merge in marriage of EHR, revenue cycle tech]

Drchrono UrgentCare EHR offers urgent care clinics comprehensive capabilities to minimize suboptimal practice management conditions and enhance patient encounter, patient experience and clinic productivity, Kivatinos added.

The drchrono UrgentCare EHR custom appointment status feature allows urgent care clinics to create a list of custom appointment statuses relevant to their workflow. They can also build custom appointment statuses to help indicate where the patient is in terms of appointment steps and exam room/office location.

The appointment dashboard updates let the front desk staff know who has checked-in and/or who is a walk-in, which enables the staff to start adjusting the appropriate patient queue. Both the clinic staff and physicians will know how long a patient has been waiting in respect to their original appointment time and how long at each stage of the appointment.

And the patient visit data reporting feature shows the traffic over the course of days and time (hours and minutes) so that urgent care clinics can gauge peak and valley of their visitor volume in a given day or week and prepare their staff schedule accordingly.

Twitter: @SiwickiHealthIT

Email the writer: bill.siwicki@himssmedia.com