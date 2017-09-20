Mobile

Doximity Dialer integrates with Epic's Haiku app to improve doctor-patient communication

Network of more than half million physicians and clinicians can also access their patients’ records through iOS devices.
By Bernie Monegain
September 20, 2017
10:22 AM
Epic System’s Haiku app for iPhones is providing Doximity members one-touch dialing of patients through Epic’s mobile EHR.

The integration between Doximity Dialer and Haiku also makes it possible for doctors to access patient records and communicate with patients from their mobile phones without exposing their personal phone number. 

With Haiku, physicians can tap the contact information in a patient’s chart, which instantly opens the Doximity Dialer app to initiate the patient call.

"Haiku provides authorized clinical users of Epic's EHR with secure access to clinic schedules, hospital patient lists, health summaries, test results and notes. The app supports dictation and access to “In Basket,” a secure messaging system. Haiku works on both the iPhone and iPod touch," according to the app's description on the AppStore.

[Also: Wait! What? Amazon and Apple eye building EHRs]

“Our goal is to connect physicians to make them more productive and successful,” Jeff Tangney, founder and CEO of Doximity, said in a statement. As Tangney sees it, the combination of Haiku and Dialer can make doctor-patient communication easier, and more efficient.

Marlene May Millen, MD, chief medical information officer, ambulatory care, at UC San Diego Health, sees the integration as a way to save physicians time and perhaps make it easier to communicate with patients.

The latest version of Epic’s Haiku mobile app has integrated Doximity Dialer, and any verified physician can download Doximity Dialer from the iTunes Store or Google Play. 

Epic and Apple tested the Haiku app back in 2009 at Stanford Hospital & Clinics in Palo Alto, California.

Twitter: @Bernie_HITN
Email the writer: bernie.monegain@himssmedia.com

Topics: 
Connected Health, Electronic Health Records (EHR, EMR), Mobile, Patient Engagement
