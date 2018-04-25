DoD seeking metadata management vendor to help with MHS Genesis

The Defense Health Agency is considering new technology to help it manage the increase of clinical data from its ongoing EHR modernization.
By Mike Miliard
April 25, 2018
06:09 AM
Share
EHR DoD Cerner

The Veteran Affair's electronic health record upgrade may still be on pause, but the Defense Department's Cerner migration is well underway. And the Defense Health Agency is now seeking information about ways it might best manage and migrate data for its MHS Genesis rollout.

The DHA has asked its industry partnership network for help with the massive data migration challenges associated with the DoD's big EHR modernization, which is set to continue in nearly two-dozen waves over the next decade, eventually growing even further in complexity with the addition of the Coast Guard and (presumably) integration with the VA.

As it does, "coordination of reference data tables and mapping of data elements is necessary to ensure consistent and accurate measurement capability and semantic interoperability between component systems through this transformation," according to DHA officials.

[Also: Coast Guard reveals how it will adopt DoD's $4.3 billion Cerner EHR]

As such, it is "interested in learning more about tools to manage the enterprise data management systems for the MHS, and facilitate our ability to meaningfully share data between current systems and the data management systems in our new commercial EHR."

Its existing data systems currently maintain health records for more than 20 million people, DHA officials said. "Much of the data is in standard code sets (ICD9, ICD10, CPT, MEDCIN, etc.) but there are also tables of system specific institutional data."

With the continued expansion of MHS Genesis, and added complexity once the Coast Guard and VA are figured in, the volume and variety of that data will increase substantially in the years ahead.

"As the new EHR generated health data begins to predominate over the next few years, DHA will need reference and metadata management systems able to relate national standard terminology to MHS system usage, and to enable proactive management of measurements from the clinicians' desktop to enterprise dashboard presentation," according to the agency. "The anticipated increase in clinical data from the new EHR, and the need to integrate decades of historical health and business system data, will require a robust enterprise reference and metadata management system."

Contractors can offer submissions, which the agency says will be used as market research as it considers potential acquisition strategies, until May 4.

Specifically, it's looking for enterprise reference and metadata management systems that can incorporate national standard terminology in multiple domains to automate mapping of native terms; support customer-specific reference tables for multiple data domains; highlight impacts of terminology changes on dependent measures and value sets and automate the mappings when national standard code sets are updated, officials said.

The technology should also be able to "interface with Cerner subsystems" – DHA specifically mentions the company's HealtheIntent population health platform – "that may be involved in enterprise data management."

Twitter: @MikeMiliardHITN
Email the writer: mike.miliard@himssmedia.com

Topics: 
Clinical, Data Warehousing, Electronic Health Records (EHR, EMR), Government & Policy, Interoperability
Share
View all comments 0

Top Story

CMS overhauls meaningful use EHR program, renames it ‘Promoting Interoperability’
Top Story
CMS overhauls meaningful use, removes duplicate measures

Most Read

Epic CEO Judy Faulkner reveals two new EHR versions are in development
Epic CEO Judy Faulkner is standing behind switch from EHRs to 'CHRs'
See which hospitals earned worst scores for hospital-acquired infections (list, map)
PwC's top 10 healthcare industry issues for 2017
Here are the 12 healthcare issues that will define 2018, according to PwC
eClinicalWorks sued for nearly $1 billion for inaccurate medical records

Research

White Papers

More Whitepapers

Connected Health
Privacy & Security
Privacy & Security

Webinars

More Webinars

Financial/Revenue Cycle Management
Privacy & Security
Financial/Revenue Cycle Management

Video

Allied Physicians Group Improve Patient Engagement with Solutionreach
HIMSS TV
HIMSS TV is live: Watch now
Adrienne Boissey
'We need to dream bigger'
HIMSS TV
Welcome to HIMSS18: Here's what attendees need to know

More Stories

predictive analytics medical devices physician alerts

Credit: Google Maps

How predictive analytics and medical device data can reduce physician alerts
What Lyft and Uber are really bringing to hospitals
EHR DoD Cerner
DoD seeking metadata management vendor to help with MHS Genesis
women CIOs
Key to successful tech leadership for CIOs? Get out of the back office
healthcare MRI x-ray hacking cybersecurity
New hacking group targeting healthcare infects MRI, X-ray machine
Telehealth for women in rural Nepal

Women at a health clinic in Ramechhap, Nepal. Credit: Getty Images

Telehealth improving care access for women in rural Nepal
healthcare Blue Button

Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services Administrator Seema Verma speaking at HIMSS18

Health data access regulatory initiatives hold promise, but rollout still unclear
cybersecurity healthcare
AI for cybersecurity? What hospitals should understand before investing