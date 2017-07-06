Electronic Health Records (EHR, EMR)

DoD says Cerner EHR deployment to reach next milestone in July

Defense Department tweets that it will roll out the electronic health record at a naval station in Washington State.
By Tom Sullivan
July 06, 2017
01:29 PM
DoD Cerner EHR

Aerial view of Naval Air Station in Whidbey, Washington. Photo via WikiCommons

The U.S. Department of Defense publicly stated that its Cerner EHR implementation will arrive on time at the Naval Hospital in Oak Harbor, Washington.

DoD delivered that via a tweet carrying the message: “MHSGenesis will deploy at the next IOC site later this month,” from the handle @DoD_EHR by the Program Executive Office of DHMS, otherwise known as Defense Healthcare Management Systems.

DoD Program Executive Officer Stacy Cummings changed the timeline in September 2016, citing previously unknown issues that arose during software testing and the need for creating the best user experience possible.

Congress, in May of 2017, mandated that new quarterly timeline updates be added to the massive electronic health record modernization project, including schedule, costs and progress reports.

[Also: DoD quietly rolls out EHR pilot MHS Genesis at Fairchild Air Force Base]

A Cerner spokeswoman also said that "Oak Harbor will transition to MHS Genesis later this month." Indeed, while the Oak Harbor deployment has not technically happened as of press time — and EHR rollouts have certainly been known to change at the last minute — the public statement coming from DoD’s Program Executive Office indicates the next milestone will be reached.

Veterans Affairs Secretary David Shulkin, MD, revealed in early June that VA intends to also adopt Cerner’s EHR. 

Electronic Health Records (EHR, EMR), Government & Policy, Network Infrastructure
