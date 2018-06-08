Do women in health IT have it any better in Europe? No, HIMSS survey says

Professional women in health IT across many European countries believe their contributions go either unnoticed, unappreciated or both.

That sentiment is widespread: 93.33 percent of the respondents to the HIMSS Europe survey, in fact, indicated that there is not enough recognition of the contribution women executives make in the industry and, what’s more, that percentage is up 4 points since the 2016 survey.

“The results of the 2018 Survey are worrisome,” said Angela Velkova, Senior Communities Manager at HIMSS Europe.

While diversity at work is being promoted in more than half – 59.46 percent – of the surveyed organizations, only 40 percent of study participants said they have never experienced gender-based discrimination, including lower compensation than their male counterparts.

Instead, 60 percent reported lower chances of promotion, lower salary and unequal workplace treatment as common, an increase of 3 percent from the 2016 survey.

That likely rings familiar to American women in health IT. The 2018 HIMSS U.S. Compensation survey, based on 885 responses from healthcare IT professionals, revealed many compensation disparities among select population groups. Evidence suggests that on average both women and minorities are paid less than men in comparable positions.

“Unfortunately, the WHIT survey shows once again that gender disparity is a reality when it comes to compensation in the health IT workforce,” said Elena Sini, CIO of the Institute of Research and Health Care in Italy and also a member of the HIMSS Women in Health IT Community.

In addition to keeping the spotlight on achievements and ongoing commitment of women leaders and employees, Sini urged employers to provide professional resources that help women advance their careers.

“Mentoring programs and networking events are key in breaking down barriers and empowering women to achieve their own success,” Sini said.

The survey results were released during the HIMSS Europe 18 and Health 2.0 Conference in Sitges, Spain.

Twitter: @Bernie_HITN

Email the writer: bernie.monegain@himssmedia.com