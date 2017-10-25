Disruptive Women in Healthcare joins HIMSS Women in Health IT community

It’s often said there’s force in numbers, and that is what is expected from the HIMSS Women in Health IT initiative as it welcomes Disruptive Women in Health Care to the group.

“The HIMSS Women in Health IT and Disruptive Women in Health Care efforts come together for optimal strategic impact,” said HIMSS Executive Vice President Carla Smith.

With this combined effort, she said, “we will be better positioned to equip professionals with education, mentoring, community, and leadership they need to make smart career and hiring decisions. Then, through a diverse, highly competent workforce, we can achieve better health through the best use of information and technology.”

In a recent blog post, Disruptive Women in Health Care founder Robin Strongin, said she was “delighted” HIMSS acquired the rights to Disruptive Women.

“With their commitment, reach, and impressive infrastructure, I am excited to see how they will take our work to the next level,” she said.

Strongin founded Disruptive Women in Health Care, in 2009 to “serve as a platform for provocative ideas, thoughts, and solutions in the health sphere.” The community regularly hosts forums, book discussions, and receptions on timely – and often controversial – health policy topics.

HIMSS introduced its Women in Health IT initiative in in February 2016. The program focuses on building an increasingly diverse and equitable workforce.

When HIMSS, two years ago, undertook a review of a decade’s worth of research on health IT compensation, for both men and women, the data revealed the salary gap between men and women in health IT had widened over the past 10 years.

In addition to the Women in Health IT community, HIMSS has introduced numerous educational and networking opportunities for women in health IT, including a creating a community and the Most Influential Women in Health IT Awards.

