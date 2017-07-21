DirectTrust touts nearly 100,000 provider users

DirectTrust is seeing solid growth in the number of healthcare providers using Direct protocols to share information, an increase in new addresses and is logging more transactions than ever.

DirectTrust – which convenes participants using the Direct exchange network for secure data transfer – also added five new members since the beginning of the second quarter, the group said. Since April 1, five healthcare organizations have joined, bringing total membership to 129 organizations:

The number of healthcare organizations served by DirectTrust health information service providers and engaged in Direct exchange increased 68 percent to nearly 100,000, compared with the same period last year, according to DirectTrust's second quarter metrics.

Meanwhile, the number of trusted Direct addresses able to share protected health information grew 15 percent to nearly 1.5 million.

And there were 40.1 million Direct exchange transactions in the second quarter, an increase of 74 percent over the same period last year. The cumulative total of Direct exchange transactions reached more than 241 million at the end of the second quarter.

"It is very satisfying to see the demand for Direct grow and to witness the physician and provider community further embracing the use of Direct exchange for secure messaging throughout hospitals and medical practices," said DirectTrust President and CEO David. C. Kibbe, MD, in a statement.

"Vendors across the health IT industry are increasingly enhancing their usability for Direct, while health care providers are broadening their use of Direct beyond clinical messaging to include administrative and research communications," he said.

