DirectTrust touts nearly 100,000 provider users

The number of trusted Direct addresses able to share protected health information grew 15 percent to nearly 1.5 million in the second quarter, the information exchange group said.
By Mike Miliard
July 21, 2017
03:04 PM
A screensnap from the PatientMD app.

DirectTrust is seeing solid growth in the number of healthcare providers using Direct protocols to share information, an increase in new addresses and is logging more transactions than ever.

DirectTrust – which convenes participants using the Direct exchange network for secure data transfer – also added five new members since the beginning of the second quarter, the group said. Since April 1, five healthcare organizations have joined, bringing total membership to 129 organizations:

[Also: Direct message transactions surging as the interoperability tool gains ground nationwide]

Mirah specializes in what it calls measurement-based care, offering "MBC-as-a-service" to behavioral health practices. It’s products include: vitaTrackr data marketplace, facilitating the movement of health information from point of creation to qualified destinations authorized by the consumer; TechSoft, which develops customized practice management and electronic billing technology; PatientMD, a messaging app for patients and doctors; and Care3, an app that connects patients, their families and professional care providers.

The number of healthcare organizations served by DirectTrust health information service providers and engaged in Direct exchange increased 68 percent to nearly 100,000, compared with the same period last year, according to DirectTrust's second quarter metrics.

Meanwhile, the number of trusted Direct addresses able to share protected health information grew 15 percent to nearly 1.5 million.

And there were 40.1 million Direct exchange transactions in the second quarter, an increase of 74 percent over the same period last year. The cumulative total of Direct exchange transactions reached more than 241 million at the end of the second quarter.

"It is very satisfying to see the demand for Direct grow and to witness the physician and provider community further embracing the use of Direct exchange for secure messaging throughout hospitals and medical practices," said DirectTrust President and CEO David. C. Kibbe, MD, in a statement.

"Vendors across the health IT industry are increasingly enhancing their usability for Direct, while health care providers are broadening their use of Direct beyond clinical messaging to include administrative and research communications," he said.

Twitter: @MikeMiliardHITN
Email the writer: mike.miliard@himssmedia.com

Topics: 
Electronic Health Records (EHR, EMR), Health Information Exchange (HIE), Interoperability, Workflow, Workforce
