Despite Cerner protests, Epic EHR contract with UI Health upheld by Illinois

Since the Illinois health system signed with Epic in September, Cerner repeatedly challenged the contract for a conflict of interest and an unfair bidding process.
By Jessica Davis
June 05, 2018
02:03 PM
Share
Epic EHR contract with UI Health upheld by Illinois court

UI Health in Chicago will spend $62 million over seven years to roll out the Epic EHR. Photo via UI Health

EHR-giant Epic’s $62 million electronic health record contract with the University of Illinois Hospital and Health Sciences System was upheld by the Illinois Procurement Policy Board after months of discussion. 

In September, Epic landed the deal with UI Health, but rival Cerner soon protested the contract citing an unfair bidding process and conflict of interest. Cerner argued that Epic’s software implementation firm, Impact Advisors, help draft the selections criteria and proposal request.

Cerner also said that it could build the UI Health platform for less than what was offered by Epic, as its proposed $60.5 million included all implementation costs.

The protest put the contract on hold while the state’s Chief Procurement Office for Higher Education evaluated the situation. The request was denied. Cerner then brought its protest to the state’s procurement board, which voted to void the contract and landed the protest on the desk of the ethics board.

But the procurement board realized it needed to let Epic respond at a hearing. And a letter by Judy Faulkner, pushed back against Cerner’s claims, arguing the bidding process was fair and complied with state laws, according to the News Gazette. Not only that, but Cerner’s claims of an ‘all-in’ price were false.

"The supposed cost difference Cerner has often pointed to simply doesn't exist," Faulkner wrote. “There is nothing in the record to suggest any conflict of interest or improper conduct. Therefore, the award of the contract should stand."

The board agreed and upheld the contract last week. The EHR project is projected to take two years and go live in the fall of 2019. The contact includes prep work, software, remote hosting, implementation licensing and other fees, said officials. The goals are to replace UI Health’s current disparate systems. 

Cerner declined to comment and Epic did not respond to a request for comment.

Twitter: @JessieFDavis
Email the writer: jessica.davis@himssmedia.com

Topics: 
Compliance & Legal, Electronic Health Records (EHR, EMR)
Share
View all comments 0

Top Story

Athenahealth CEO Jonathan Bush leaves company
Top Story
Athenahealth CEO Jonathan Bush is out

Most Read

Epic CEO Judy Faulkner reveals two new EHR versions are in development
Epic CEO Judy Faulkner is standing behind switch from EHRs to 'CHRs'
eClinicalWorks to pay $155 million to settle suit alleging it faked meaningful use certification
eClinicalWorks sued for nearly $1 billion for inaccurate medical records
Epic to jump into medical billing, currently hiring for new unit
Apple to launch Health Records app with HL7's FHIR specifications at 12 hospitals

Research

White Papers

More Whitepapers

Imaging
Data Warehousing
Data Warehousing

Webinars

More Webinars

Interoperability
Patient Engagement
Women In Health IT

Video

Nick Harte, solutions director for Cambio Healthcare Systems talks to himss tv
Taking a look at transformative technology for healthcare
HIMSS CEO Hal Wolf discusses the organization's mission on HIMSS TV
Healthcare's challenges are global in scope
Charles Alessi, MD, chief clinical officer for HIMSS International talking to HIMSS Tv
How HIMSS is working internationally to advance population health
Richard Corbridge, chief digital and information officer for Leeds Teaching on HIMSS TV
NHS chief says analytics has become far more actionable for healthcare

More Stories

CiOX machine learning applies AI to interoperability
New machine learning platform from CiOX applies AI to interoperability
Former Apple CEO John Sculley speaks with Wainwright Fishburn, of Cooley LLP at BIO18

Former Apple CEO John Sculley speaks with Wainwright Fishburn, of Cooley LLP during the BIO18 event on Wednesday.

Former Apple CEO talks healthcare's cultural stagnation, impact of Apple, Amazon
Leo Scanlon at a hearing talking about HHS healthcare cybersecurity

Leo Scanlon at a hearing examining the role of HHS in healthcare cybersecurity, on June 8, 2017. Credit: Energy & Commerce Committee

HHS cybersecurity center so unstable staff don't know if it exists, Congress argues
HIMSS names Steve Wretling as new Chief Technology and Innovation Officer
HIMSS names Steve Wretling as new CTIO
athenahealth takeover bid

Credit: athenahealth on Twitter

Athenahealth could ignore activist investor’s takeover bid, expert says
What providers should know about CMS patient relationship category codes
What providers should know about CMS patient relationship category codes
MyHeritage genealogy website breached
92 million user accounts of MyHeritage genealogy website breached
Epic EHR contract with UI Health upheld by Illinois court

UI Health in Chicago will spend $62 million over seven years to roll out the Epic EHR. Photo via UI Health

Despite Cerner protests, Epic EHR contract with UI Health upheld by Illinois