Deloitte, PwC lead Klas rankings of global health IT consulting firms

Deloitte and PwC headline lead a newly released list of firms that non-U.S. provider organizations are considering for health IT consulting work, according to new rankings from Klas. Deloitte is widely considered for their advisory and implementation work while PwC is looked at almost exclusively for IT advisory engagements, the report said.

KLAS said the report is its first-ever study on consulting firms for providers outside the U.S., highlighting how 89 healthcare IT consulting firms are perceived by 90 provider organizations abroad.

The top 13 health IT consulting firms measured by percentage of mentions by provider organizations in the study are: Deloitte, 34 percent; PwC, 29 percent; The HCI Group, 18 percent; KPMG, 16 percent; Accenture, 15 percent; EY, 15 percent; IBM, 9 percent; NTT Data, 8 percent; McKinsey, 6 percent; Healthtech Consultants, 5 percent; Gartner, 4 percent; DXC Technology, 3 percent; and HQS Plus, 3 percent.

Other regional health IT consulting firms received a 60 percent mindshare rating while other multiregional firms scored 30 percent, the study found.

With electronic health records implementations outside the U.S. on the rise, many healthcare provider organizations are considering using consulting firms for help in planning for or implementing an EHR. Within healthcare organizations, resources for strategizing and implementing often are stretched thin.

The 117-page study breaks out data on health IT consulting firms in many and varied ways. For example, The HCI Group is recognized as the firm that best-combines competency and price, according to the study, entitled “Global Healthcare Consulting: Which Firms are Considered for Implementation and Advisory Work?”

According to KLAS research, of the top firms that are widely considered by health systems globally, The HCI Group stands out as being unique due to its combination of high competency and value. With its roots in healthcare, The HCI Group’s “mindshare is impressive when put in the context of the top 13 firms mentioned by providers,” the study said.

The HCI Group recently merged with Tech Mahindra.

