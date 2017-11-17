Mobile

Data-based concierge startup by former Google exec opens new primary care office in LA

The membership-based startup, Forward, redesigned the primary care experience around data in San Francisco and is now opening a new office in Los Angeles.
By Jonah Comstock
November 17, 2017
02:42 PM
Share
Data-based healthcare startup by former Google Adrian Aoun

A screensnap from the Forward app. Credit: Forward

Forward, a membership-based healthcare startup founded by former Googler Adrian Aoun, is opening its second location only about a year after it began seeing patients in San Francisco. The practice will head next to Los Angeles.

"Now we’re saying, we’re going to go ahead and roll this out to the world and not just do our little test bed here," Aoun said. "And as we’re doing that, the first step was pretty naturally Los Angeles for us. LA is the city of people who have been trying to take control of their health for decades. There’s a Whole Foods on every corner and people are eating organic. ... LA has been looking for this solution."

[Also: Ex-Googler launches Forward startup and medical practice to apply artificial intelligence to healthcare]

As MobiHealthNews reported back in January, Forward has redesigned the primary care experience around data. When someone begins a membership with Forward, they get a baseline body screening that pulls in data from body scans, blood testing, and genetic testing that all happens on-site. Results are fed into Forward’s AI and the Forward mobile app. Once patients get to the exam room, members and doctors can see their health history and sensor data on a display screen to augment clinical decision-making and better suggest treatment plans. Doctors can also continue to support patients after they leave the clinic, using the mobile app and wearable devices selected specifically for each patients' health needs.

The service costs $149 per month, but users just pay a flat monthly fee — they aren't subject to any copays or fees on top.

The model differs from a traditional healthcare experience in several ways. For one, visits are holistic and not simply reactive to a specific complaint. Care is designed to catch the signs of chronic conditions, and the service is designed to let providers stay in touch with patients after they leave the office.

"When you start to look at traditional providers, you start to be really disappointed with the metrics they collect," he said. "You go to the doctor, you see them, and you go on your way. They don’t actually know whether you got better or whether you didn’t. Their general rule of thumb is, if you didn’t come back to the doctor, you probably got better. Turns out that’s a really bad idea."

Assuming Forward's high-touch model is working (the service is new enough that the clinic doesn't have hard data on how its outcomes compare to traditional healthcare providers), the biggest question is whether it will scale, so the opening of the LA office will be a test for the startup. But Aoun says that the high-tech aspect of the system will make it easier to scale than a traditional practice, especially as Forward expands its offerings.

"It’s super important for us as we scale that all of our data and all of our tools are being put into a central system, so when we say ‘we want to add genetics or sleep,' we have the world’s best geneticists and sleep experts working on the system and scaling out their intelligence or their knowledge," he said.

Twitter: @JonahComstock
Email the writer: jonah.comstock@himssmedia.com

Topics: 
Clinical, Mobile
Share
View all comments 0

Top Story

eClinicalWorks lawsuit
Top Story
eClinicalWorks sued for nearly $1 billion for inaccurate medical records

Most Read

See which hospitals earned worst scores for hospital-acquired infections (list, map)
Wait! What? Amazon and Apple eye building EHRs
Deaths by medical mistakes hit records
Update: Flatiron Health putting $175 million Roche investment to work
Apple reveals plans to put health records on the iPhone
Black Book ranks top 50 disruptive health IT companies, see the list

Research

White Papers

More Whitepapers

Privacy & Security
Analytics
Artificial Intelligence

Webinars

More Webinars

Mobile
Women In Health IT
Precision Medicine

Video

HIMSS CEO Hal Wolf: Healthcare has to innovate faster than ever
Assessing the reliability of cloud vendors in healthcare
Managing the security risk in connected medical devices
Blockchain for cybersecurity: What is its potential, what are its limitations?

More Stories

Data-based healthcare startup by former Google Adrian Aoun

A screensnap from the Forward app. Credit: Forward

Data-based concierge startup by former Google exec opens new primary care office in LA
Philips, Nuance to apply AI to imaging workflows

Nuance's PowerScribe 360 platform will now integrate with Royal Philips​ Illumeo to improve radiology reporting. Credit: YouTube

Philips, Nuance to apply AI to imaging workflows
HHS names three new members to HIT Advisory Committee

Leslie Lenert, MD, Clem J. McDonald, MD and Robert Wah, MD, were all named to the HIT Advisory Committee.

HHS names three new members to HIT Advisory Committee
HIMSS Analytics
More than half of European hospitals underfund IT
AI data-driven healthcare
CIOs must manage data for AI to deliver on data-driven healthcare
10 Health IT predictions for 2018
10 Health IT predictions for 2018
CHIME drops National Patient ID Challenge
CHIME drops National Patient ID Challenge
antivirus software
Fileless attacks mean it’s time to stop relying on antivirus tech alone