Privacy & Security

'Cybersecurity' term might be scaring off young talent

While 18- to 26-year-olds are showing interest in cybersecurity, there’s a disconnect in the language around the field, skills and opportunities.
By Tom Sullivan
September 13, 2017
03:25 PM
Share
young talent in cybersecurity

Michael Kaiser, Executive Director of the National Cyber Security Alliance, spoke at the HIMSS Security Forum in Boston on Wednesday.

BOSTON — When the National Cyber Security Alliance asked 18- to 26-year-olds what skills they are looking for in a career, researchers uncovered a list that would, if framed properly, forge cybersecurity professionals.

Fifty-six percent, in fact, listed problem solving as the top skill, followed closely by communication at 54 percent, data analysis at 42 percent and programming at 28 percent, Michael Kaiser, Executive Director of the National Cyber Security Alliance said here at the Healthcare Security Forum on Wednesday.

“I think these are the skills we’re looking for. If problem-solving is not a cyber discipline, I don’t know what is,” Kaiser said. “I think we’re scaring people off quite frankly.”

[Also: As hackers become more destructive, security needs an all-hands approach]

Another skill hiring hospitals look for in candidates is skepticism, said Bryan Fiekers, Senior Director of Research Services at HIMSS Analytics.

“Hospitals are looking for dedicated, collaborative and skeptical individuals,” Fiekers said. “It’s required to be a skeptic as it relates to security.”

It’s no secret that hospitals and other organizations are struggling to find and hire young cybersecurity talent and that staffing shortage appears to be getting wider — but at the same time, young people entering the workforce are seeking the same skills that hospitals are looking for.

On a broad scale, healthcare and other industries need to foster more educational programs, cyber challenges, internships, certifications and many of the same resources that exist in other fields.

Hospitals, in the meantime, can benefit from ideas as simple as changing the language they use when describing the field to appeal more to young people who have not been exposed to cybersecurity, despite being digital natives.

The National Cyber Security Alliance, in fact, found that only 40 percent of men and 28 percent of women were approached by a teacher about the potential for a career in cybersecurity.

“We need to start talking about protecting the internet and not the all encompassing unformed cybersecurity,” Kaiser said. “Young people value the connected world enormously. It’s like asking if they want to protect their community when you ask about protecting the internet.”  

And healthcare fares well among those 18- to 26-year-olds the National Cyber Security Alliance asked which type of organizations they would like to protect. Forty-one percent picked healthcare, which followed tech companies and banks but outpaces government, energy and military.

“Security is a cultural phenomenon in healthcare organizations,” Fiekers said. “Part of the culture needs to shift and I think that has begun.”

Twitter: SullyHIT
Email the writer: tom.sullivan@himssmedia.com

 Read our coverage of HIMSS Healthcare Security Forum in Boston.
⇒ Healthcare must move from risk to resilience, Tom Ridge says
⇒ Equifax hack: What cybersecurity pros are saying about the breach
⇒ Slow breach detection, patching, operational snags handcuff healthcare security
⇒ As hackers become more destructive, security needs an all-hands approach
⇒ Obama's cyber czar warns of 3 troubling security trends
⇒ Old legacy devices pose greatest security risk, experts say
⇒ HHS CISO: 3 things hospitals should do right now to strengthen cybersecurity
⇒ Why hospitals should join an ISAC immediately
⇒ 5 common HIPAA compliance pitfalls for healthcare orgs to avoid
⇒ FDA exec to medical device manufacturers: 'Bake security into the design’

Topics: 
Privacy & Security, Workforce
Share
View all comments 0

Top Story

UMass Memorial Health Care poised for Epic go-live on Oct. 1
UMass Memorial Epic EHR

UMass Memorial Health Care in Worcester, Massachusetts

Most Read

Epic to jump into medical billing, currently hiring for new unit
Nuance knocked offline by ransomware attacking Europe
Nuance still down after Petya cyberattack, offers customers alternative tools
Doctors demand extreme EHR makeover ... right now
How does blockchain actually work for healthcare?
WSU hard drive theft potentially impacts 1 million people

Research

White Papers

More Whitepapers

Medical Devices
Network Infrastructure
Network Infrastructure

Webinars

More Webinars

Precision Medicine
Women In Health IT
Privacy & Security

Video

Healthcare attorney Barry Herrin on the value of the NIST Risk Management Framework
Penn Medicine CISO Dan Costantino on cybersecurity resource allocation
Former DHS Secretary Tom Ridge on what hospitals can learn from the intelligence community
Bill Parkinson of Unisys
Unsecured medical devices leave doors wide open to cybercriminals

More Stories

WuXi NextCODE

Rob Brainin will serve as the executive vice president and chief operating officer of WuXi NextCODE.

WuXi NextCODE names top exec, scores $240 million in...
young talent in cybersecurity

Michael Kaiser, Executive Director of the National Cyber Security Alliance, spoke at the HIMSS Security Forum in Boston on Wednesday.

'Cybersecurity' term might be scaring off...
FDA and medical device security

Suzanne Schwartz, MD, is the associate director for science and strategic partnerships at the agency's Center for Devices and Radiological Health.

FDA exec to medical device manufacturers: 'Bake...
HIPAA compliance pitfalls

"As soon as you identify issues that could turn into problems, you have to seek help. And don’t try to do it alone,” said Matt Fisher at the HIMSS Security Forum in Boston on Monday.

5 common HIPAA compliance pitfalls for healthcare orgs...
hospitals should join an ISAC

Former Secretary of Homeland Security Tom Ridge and HHS CISO Christopher Wlaschin at the HIMSS Security Forum in Boston.

Why hospitals should join an ISAC immediately
Ransomware and electronic records access

George Brostoff, co-founder and CEO of SensibleVision and Mike Fumai, COO at AppGuard both agree there are varied threats - both internal and external - facing healthcare provider organizations today.

Ransomware and electronic records access, healthcare...
Health IT startups to watch in 2017
Health IT startups to watch in 2017: A running list
hackable flaws found in Smiths Medical Medfusion 4000 devices

Smiths Medical Medfusion 4000 wireless syringe infusion pump delivers small doses of medicine in healthcare facilities, both globally and in the U.S. Photo via Smiths Medical

Severe hackable flaws found in Smiths Medical Medfusion...