CVS Health, Cleveland Clinic expand clinical affiliation, expand EHR communication

Expanded relationship includes CVS Health joining Cleveland Clinic's Quality Alliance, CVS Health said.
By Beth Jones Sanborn
July 25, 2017
01:24 PM
Cleveland Clinic's main campus. Photo courtesy of Cleveland Clinic

CVS Health and Cleveland Clinic are expanding their eight-year clinical affiliation, building on the relationship between MinuteClinic and Cleveland Clinic to enhance care for Northeast Ohio and Florida patients.

The expanded relationship includes CVS Health joining Cleveland Clinic's Quality Alliance, a large clinically integrated network of providers collaborating on chronic disease management-focused quality measures.

The two organizations will share standard protocols, quality metrics and examine population health data. They will also create joint clinical programs to deal with high rates of chronic diseases and help patients better manage their medications, CVS Health said in a statement.

MinuteClinic, CVS Pharmacy and Cleveland Clinic will also focus on streamlining and enhancing communication through their electronic health record systems. This effort includes electronic message and alert sharing regarding prescription information, visit summaries, diagnosis and treatment protocol directly between the treating physicians and CVS Pharmacy and MinuteClinic provided the patient gives consent. 

"The care coordination and communication between healthcare providers deliver a more comprehensive view of patients, which is integral in health care decision-making and disease management," CVS Health said.

"This collaboration enhances the quality of care patients will receive and allows us to oversee their care more seamlessly than we do today," said Michael Rabovsky, MD, chairman of the Cleveland Clinic Department of Family Medicine. "As part of our Quality Alliance, CVS Health joins our clinically integrated network which uniquely positions us to share treatment guidelines and protocols and puts the patient at the center of a larger system of care when they need it."

Twitter: @BethJSanborn

Electronic Health Records (EHR, EMR), Population Health
