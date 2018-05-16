Crisp Regional Health goes to Cerner for EHR, revenue cycle management, CommunityWorks

Crisp executives expect the new tech platform will streamline operations and improve patient care.
By Bernie Monegain
May 16, 2018
05:05 PM
Share
Crisp Regional Health goes to Cerner for EHR

Crisp Regional Health picked healthcare IT tech giant Cerner for a cloud-based integrated EHR and revenue cycle management system for its acute, ambulatory and post-acute care facilities.

This is just one of several contracts Cerner has closed recently, a boon for the EHR giant in Indiana, Missouri and Maine. The company has taken a hit as it waits for Veterans Affairs to decide on May 28 whether or not to go forward with a Cerner to replace its VistA EHR.

On the EHR front, Cerner has double the EHR global market share of closest rival Epic, according to Kalorama.

Crisp Regional executives expect the new tech platform will streamline operations and improve patient care.

“Cerner provides us with one integrated health record across all venues of care, supporting our goal of clinical and financial optimization throughout our system,” Jessica Carter, vice president and chief financial officer at Crisp Regional, said in a statement.

[Also: Indiana psychiatric facilities to roll out Cerner EHR, revenue cycle software]

"We are committed to providing the highest quality of care possible to Crisp County and surrounding communities," added Lynn Lyons, chief of staff-elect at the hospital. The hospital is employing measurable goals of increased physician visibility and strong patient outcomes.

Crisp Regional will transition to Cerner Millennium. Through the new online patient portal, patients and their families will be able to securely message doctors, schedule appointments, view and settle balances, and access their health history.

Cerner’s Revenue Cycle Management System provides Crisp Regional clinicians a view of clinical and financial data in one patient record.

Also, executives expect the hospital will benefit from the documentation that can improve reimbursement and limit claims errors.

With Cerner CommunityWorks cloud technology the hospital will have help with managing, operating and upgrading the EHR. It also will have access to its application management services, meaningful use and regulatory services and evidence-based recommended workflows and content.

“Cerner CommunityWorks will bring Crisp Regional a sophisticated, single integrated health record across the continuum of care for all our patients, regardless of where they receive care in our system,” IT Director Mitch Hiers said in a statement. “While that's a welcome improvement for patients, physicians and clinicians, we also look forward to the many technological advancements it brings with it – especially in terms of interoperability, decision support, population health and data analytics.”

Crisp Regional’s network of health and social service facilities includes a home health program, two nursing homes totaling 243 beds, a retirement home, a hospice and home care program, a dialysis facility, and rural health clinics in bordering areas.

Twitter: @Bernie_HITN
Email the writer: bernie.monegain@himssmedia.com

Topics: 
Electronic Health Records (EHR, EMR)
Share
View all comments 0

Top Story

Precision Medicine panel in Washington DC

A panel discussion during the HIMSS Precision Summit in Washington, D.C. on Thursday.

Top Story
AI is key to precision medicine, but hospitals must have strategies for data integrity

Most Read

Epic CEO Judy Faulkner reveals two new EHR versions are in development
Epic CEO Judy Faulkner is standing behind switch from EHRs to 'CHRs'
eClinicalWorks sued for nearly $1 billion for inaccurate medical records
Epic to jump into medical billing, currently hiring for new unit
Apple to launch Health Records app with HL7's FHIR specifications at 12 hospitals
Epic sued over millions in alleged anesthesia over-billing; Company stands by system

Research

White Papers

More Whitepapers

Clinical
Accountable Care
Workflow

Webinars

More Webinars

Analytics
Women In Health IT
Patient Engagement

Video

Cleveland Clinic Brent Hicks talk about mobile EHRs
How Cleveland Clinic is leveraging APIs to advance interoperability
Josh Mandel from Verily talks about APIs at Dev4Health
From HITECH to open APIs: How healthcare is becoming more connected
Adam Culbertson talking at Dev4Health about APIs
Are open APIs the be-all, end-all for healthcare?
VA's Lighthouse initiative at Dev4Health API conference
How the VA's Lighthouse initiative is leveraging the developer community

More Stories

Privacy & Security Forum speaker on stage
Proposals: Last call for security, analytics speaker submissions for October events
biometric patient check-in
Vecna and Imprivata partner on biometric patient check-in
Retired Navy Commander Kirk Lippold speaking at HIMSS Security Forum
Leadership, culture key to surviving a cybersecurity crisis
Johns Hopkins Hospital at night releases new computational method for precision medicine
Johns Hopkins unveils new computational method for precision oncology
Leveraging the Cloud to Streamline Security for Strategic Growth
Leveraging the Cloud to Streamline Security for Strategic Growth
Crisp Regional Health goes to Cerner for EHR
Crisp Regional Health goes to Cerner for EHR, CommunityWorks
post-op recovery app for patients used by hospitals

SeemlessMD app is among the apps utilized in hospitals to deliver customized daily lessons to those with scheduled surgeries to help better prepare for surgery and assist with post-op recovery.

Mobile app helps rural patients with pre- and post-op care
Veterans Affairs EHR modernization project
Dems blast VA on EHR modernization progress, acting CIO controversy