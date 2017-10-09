Telehealth

Covenant Health adds telemedicine services at 4 skilled nursing facilities

TripleCare’s telemedicine-based approach allows physicians to differentiate patients who require a hospital transfer from those who can be treated in Covenant’s facilities.
By Bill Siwicki
October 09, 2017
01:59 PM
St. Mary’s d’Youville Pavilion in Lewiston, Maine. Photo via St. Mary's

TripleCare, a telemedicine-based healthcare services provider to skilled nursing facilities, has introduced its services in four Covenant Health facilities throughout New England. Covenant Health, a Catholic regional nonprofit health system focused on elder care, includes hospitals, skilled nursing and rehabilitation centers, assisted living residences, and community-based health and elder care organizations.

TripleCare has debuted its telemedicine services in the following Covenant-owned and operated skilled nursing facilities: Mary Immaculate, St. Joseph Manor, Maristhill, and St. Mary’s d’Youville Pavilion.

“Since introducing TripleCare, we’ve already had great successes in diagnosing and caring for patients that could have otherwise resulted in a hospital transfer,” said Gerard J. Foley, senior vice president and president for post-acute care at Covenant Health. “Additionally, TripleCare has proven to be an excellent education tool for our nurses.”

TripleCare provides Covenant virtual healthcare services during times when physicians are not on site or on call, such as overnight, during the weekends and on holidays. These are the times when most hospital transfers from skilled nursing facilities occur. The company’s network of physicians perform virtual bedside visits, treating patients in place, using technology coupled with assistance from Covenant’s on-site nurses.

TripleCare’s telemedicine-based approach allows its physicians to differentiate patients who require a hospital transfer from those who can be treated in Covenant’s facilities, the company said. TripleCare’s virtual physician services have proven to aid in avoiding unnecessary hospital transfers, enhancing patient care and comfort while also demonstrating significant cost savings for skilled nursing facilities, the company said.

Telehealth
