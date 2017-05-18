Patient Engagement

Conversa grabs $8 million to prop up patient-provider communication

Northwell Health, which led the funding round, says technology can greatly improve care coordination.
By Bernie Monegain
May 18, 2017
09:49 AM
Share
Conversa patient-provider communication

San Rafael, California-based Conversa Health, which describes itself as “healthcare’s conversation platform,” has raised $8 million in its first round of funding.
 
The startup will use the funding to expand Conversa’s product capabilities and clinical conversation library, enhance its customer and distribution partner operations, and add to its team to meet the market’s growing demand, Conversa CEO and co-founder West Shell III said in a statement.
 
The Conversa Conversation Platform connects patients and care teams to communicate around key health experiences, such as chronic condition management, post discharge, pre- and post-surgery, patient education, medication adherence, scheduling appointments, and lifestyle health coaching.

[Also: How AI is transforming healthcare and solving problems in 2017]

Northwell Ventures, the corporate venture arm of Northwell Health, led the funding. Investors also included Epic Ventures and Healthgrades.

Northwell Ventures is part of New York-based Northwell Health, New York State’s largest healthcare system with 22 hospitals. Ochsner Health System, Citrus Valley Health Partners, and Centura Health’s Penrose St. Francis have also adopted the platform.

“We will be using Conversa to greatly enhance our ability to do what we set out to do each and every day at our organization: Empower patients, families and providers to improve patient-important outcomes through focus on access, coordination, activation, integration and alignment,” said Northwell Executive Director Joseph Schulman in a statement. “Conversa is enabling Northwell to use innovative, scalable technology to improve care coordination, patient satisfaction, and ongoing patient relationship management resulting in the improved well-being of our customers while also reducing costs.”

Twitter: @Bernie_HITN
Email the writer: bernie.monegain@himssmedia.com

Like Healthcare IT News on Facebook and LinkedIn

Topics: 
Artificial Intelligence, Connected Health, Mobile, Patient Engagement
Share
View all comments 0

Top Story

Activist investor takes aim at athenahealth
athenahealth EHR vendor

Most Read

AI, machine learning will shatter Moore's Law in rapid-fire pace of innovation
PwC's top 10 healthcare industry issues for 2017
Half of hospitals to adopt artificial intelligence within 5 years
Healthgrades names top hospitals for patient safety in 2017; See the list
Kaiser Permanente CIO Dick Daniels: Consumer-driven model can transform care
GE to invest $500 million in healthcare and hire 5,000 software developers

Research

White Papers

More Whitepapers

Decision Support
Privacy & Security
Patient Engagement

Webinars

More Webinars

EHRs
Quality and Safety
Privacy & Security

Video

Distinguishing AI from machine learning
Cheryl Reinking, CNO at El Camino Hospital
Healthcare analytics and fall preventions at El Camino Hospital
J. Bryan Bennett, executive director of the Healthcare Center for Excellence
Healthcare analytics success demands effective leadership
Real-world advice on analytics for value-based care

More Stories

EHR natural language processing isn't perfect, but...
Mayo Clinic improve medical device security
Hospitals can make medical devices up to 70% safer, Mayo...
Senate cybersecurity bill Schatz and Johnson

The Protecting Our Ability to Counter Hacking Act, introduced by Sen. Brian Schatz, D-Hawaii, left, includes bipartisan support with Ron Johnson, R-Wisconsin, right, issuing a statement that Congress needs to find ways to "combine public and private efforts to maintain the security of America’s networks."

After WannaCry, Senators float bill to stop US cyber...
artificial intelligence Partners HealthCare MassGeneral
Partners HealthCare launches 10-year project to boost AI...
Conversa patient-provider communication
Conversa grabs $8 million to prop up patient-provider...
VA taps DSS for mobile patient scheduling tool
VA taps DSS for mobile patient scheduling tool
Robert Califf joins Google Verily
Former FDA head to join Google’s Verily, Duke and...
Cerner, Truman Medical Center patient monitoring
Cerner, Truman Medical Centers launch at-home patient...