Conversa grabs $8 million to prop up patient-provider communication

San Rafael, California-based Conversa Health, which describes itself as “healthcare’s conversation platform,” has raised $8 million in its first round of funding.



The startup will use the funding to expand Conversa’s product capabilities and clinical conversation library, enhance its customer and distribution partner operations, and add to its team to meet the market’s growing demand, Conversa CEO and co-founder West Shell III said in a statement.



The Conversa Conversation Platform connects patients and care teams to communicate around key health experiences, such as chronic condition management, post discharge, pre- and post-surgery, patient education, medication adherence, scheduling appointments, and lifestyle health coaching.

Northwell Ventures, the corporate venture arm of Northwell Health, led the funding. Investors also included Epic Ventures and Healthgrades.

Northwell Ventures is part of New York-based Northwell Health, New York State’s largest healthcare system with 22 hospitals. Ochsner Health System, Citrus Valley Health Partners, and Centura Health’s Penrose St. Francis have also adopted the platform.

“We will be using Conversa to greatly enhance our ability to do what we set out to do each and every day at our organization: Empower patients, families and providers to improve patient-important outcomes through focus on access, coordination, activation, integration and alignment,” said Northwell Executive Director Joseph Schulman in a statement. “Conversa is enabling Northwell to use innovative, scalable technology to improve care coordination, patient satisfaction, and ongoing patient relationship management resulting in the improved well-being of our customers while also reducing costs.”

