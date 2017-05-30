Health Information Exchange (HIE)

Colorado HIE bets on FHIR to speed up data exchange

CORHIO will launch its first use case in June, while a second use case centered around connected care management platform will launch at a later date.
By Jessica Davis
May 30, 2017
02:12 PM
Share

Colorado Regional Health Information Organization plans to implement the FHIR standard to improve data exchange between providers, the group recently announced at Denver’s Prime Health Innovation Summit.

FHIR, created by standards organization HL7, is a standards framework that enables data sharing and communication between apps.

CORHIO began to discuss the potential for leveraging FHIR for its health information exchange about a year ago and has been working with HL7 to internally build the platform for about four or five months, CORHIO CEO Morgan Honea said.

[Also: FHIR holds big promise for interoperability, but will need to coexist with other standards for the foreseeable future]

The first case use will test in June and the second use case that will center around a connected care management platform will launch at a later date. The organization has already leveraged HL7’s customizable platform since its inception seven years ago.

Different vendors came to CORHIO using FHIR-based protocols, and Honea said the group saw it as “another mechanism to connect the HIE that incorporates more emerging technologies.”

“While FHIR has gotten a lot of media attention, but we haven’t seen it used often in this particular scenario,” said Honea. “We see ourselves forging the path to adopting this as a standard, as more a clinical decision tool, supporting and ancillary services.”

[Also: Argonaut Project building on success with FHIR implementation guide]

“What we’ve come to realize over the last two to three years is that the use case for health information exchange is changing from our original intent, as a point-of-care decision making tool,” he said.

Originally, data exchange was meant to simply move data between electronic health records. But with the influx of patient care management activities, accountable care organizations, third-party business associates that may not use EHRs and an abundance of IT systems, Honea said there needs to be a new transport mechanism.

[Also: HL7 moves FHIR closer to interoperability for precision medicine]

Honea sees FHIR as a way to create “a mechanism for folks to access the relevant data within the HIE in a better, faster and cheaper manner.”

“As an industry we always talk about the cost of healthcare, as unmanageable and out of control,” said Honea. “CORHIO is part of that, and we need to be responsible stewards when it comes to healthcare costs. If we can decrease barriers in terms of cost that is what we’re going to pursue.”

CORHIO is one of the largest HIEs in the U.S., transmitting about 375,000 messages a day. Honea explained that HIEs are all over the map in terms of viability and success. The HIE has built a model based on traditional HL7s and Continuity of Care Documents, but to make data available where it needs to be, CORHIO needs to continually improve.

“Our efforts around FHIR are one way to urge the industry to move forward on new technology,” said Honea.
 

Twitter: @JessieFDavis
Email the writer: jessica.davis@himssmedia.com

Like Healthcare IT News on Facebook and LinkedIn

Topics: 
Electronic Health Records (EHR, EMR), Health Information Exchange (HIE), Interoperability, Network Infrastructure
Share
View all comments 0

Top Story

Hospital survival guide for a world overflowing with unsecured medical devices
unsecured medical devices

Kevin Fu, CEO of Virta Laboratories and director of the Archimedes Center for Medical Device Security at the University of Michigan, speaking at the HIMSS Privacy & Security Forum in San Francisco in May.

Most Read

Epic CEO Judy Faulkner reveals two new EHR versions are in development
VA will move from VistA to a commercial EHR, secretary says
Hospital datacenters: Extinct in 5 years?
Doctors demand extreme EHR makeover ... right now
Allscripts, Cerner, Epic signal more open EHRs ahead
How the Coast Guard’s ugly, Epic EHR break-up played out

Research

White Papers

More Whitepapers

Precision Medicine
Health Information Exchange (HIE)
Data Warehousing

Webinars

More Webinars

Privacy & Security
Interoperability
Analytics

Video

Shareefa Alabdulmunem, Head of eServices at King Faisal Specialist Hospital
Women in Health IT: What it means to be recognized as influential
Distinguishing AI from machine learning
Cheryl Reinking, CNO at El Camino Hospital
Healthcare analytics and fall preventions at El Camino Hospital
J. Bryan Bennett, executive director of the Healthcare Center for Excellence
Healthcare analytics success demands effective leadership

More Stories

cybersecurity staffing at hospitals

CEO Ginni Rometty has made a bold promise to hire 25,000 new collar workers and invest $1 billion in workforce training.

IBM reveals DIY 'new collar jobs' that...
Colorado HIE bets on FHIR to speed up data exchange
AI advanced security software
AI will usher in new generation of advanced security...
IT infrastructure for precision medicine
How Penn Medicine primed its IT infrastructure for...
Molina Healthcare breached
Molina Healthcare breached, exposed patient data for...
Pacemaker device security audit finds 8,600 flaws, some...
Once patients are routinely provided with genomic...
CISO’s say they just can’t keep up with flood of data breaches
CISOs just can't keep up with flood of data breaches