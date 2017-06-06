Electronic Health Records (EHR, EMR)

Coast Guard next to pick Cerner? Vendor is already prepping its EHR for the high seas

USCG ranked interoperability with DoD and VA as a priority while Cerner, meanwhile, has been testing its software on submarines.
By Tom Sullivan
June 06, 2017
03:10 PM
Share
Coast Guard EHR vendor problems

Now that Veterans Affairs Secretary David Shulkin, MD, revealed that VA has officially opted to replace its VistA EHR with one from Cerner, the overarching question: Is Cerner now a shoo-in for the Coast Guard’s upcoming EHR implementation?

USCG, after all, listed interoperability with DoD and VA as among the top attributes it is seeking in an electronic health record platform.

“The solution will protect Personally Identifiable Information and Personal Health Information and will markedly enhance core and priority USCG health care services and improve interoperability with both the Department of Defense (DoD) Military Health System and the Department of Veterans Affairs (VA) health systems,” the Coast Guard said in the request for information that closed in the last week of May.

[Also: The submarine effect: Cerner pres says DoD modernization benefits all customers]

The agency also noted in the RFI that it was interested in exploring the possibility of sharing a hosted EHR with another federal agency — something it originally tried to do when it embarked on an Epic EHR implementation. USCG effectively ended that ugly 7-year break up when it opened the RFI.

Cerner, for its part, has been designing its software to perform in what President Zane Burke described in the company’s annual shareholders meeting as a ‘sometimes connected’ capacity to be used on submarines, for instance, and other realms where users are disconnected for long periods of time.

[Also: How the Coast Guard’s ugly, Epic EHR break-up played out]

Burke also touched on other open contracts, VA and Coast Guard being the obvious ones at the time, and said that Cerner just needed to keep doing good work for DoD and “we will be well-served in those other cases.”

Two weeks later, Shulkin revealed VA’s plans and explained that it skipped the request for proposal stage as a way to accelerate procurement.

The Coast Guard has not said yet whether it will take a similar tack or go through a comprehensive RFP process but insiders are already speculating that if USCG does ultimately choose Cerner then Indian Health Service might follow suit as well. 

Twitter: SullyHIT
Email the writer: tom.sullivan@himssmedia.com

Like Healthcare IT News on Facebook and LinkedIn

Topics: 
Electronic Health Records (EHR, EMR), Government & Policy, Interoperability
Share
View all comments 0

Top Story

Population health: 'Let's leave CMS out of this,' experts say
serving public health from population health

Most Read

Epic CEO Judy Faulkner reveals two new EHR versions are in development
VA will move from VistA to a commercial EHR, secretary says
PwC's top 10 healthcare industry issues for 2017
Hospital datacenters: Extinct in 5 years?
Doctors demand extreme EHR makeover ... right now
Allscripts, Cerner, Epic signal more open EHRs ahead

Research

White Papers

More Whitepapers

Medical Devices
Analytics
Precision Medicine

Webinars

More Webinars

Privacy & Security
Privacy & Security
EHRs

Video

Karen DeSalvo and Suzi Grizancic
HIMSS Radio: Karen DeSalvo and Suzi Grizancic on gender equality in HIT
Adnan Hamid, Assistant CIO at Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital
CIO Spotlight: Top health IT initiatives in 2017
Shareefa Alabdulmunem, Head of eServices at King Faisal Specialist Hospital
Women in Health IT: What it means to be recognized as influential
Distinguishing AI from machine learning

More Stories

Cerner DoD EHR
How Cerner won the biggest EHR deal ever, twice
Coast Guard EHR vendor problems
Coast Guard next to pick Cerner? Vendor is already...
medical device security

Mandeep Khera, chief marketing officer at Arxan Technologies, a cybersecurity vendor whose specialties include the Internet of Things in healthcare.

What hospital execs should be asking medical device...
Intermountain preps precision medicine tool
Intermountain preps precision medicine tool for...
WannaCry ransomware, keep your facility safe
US health systems knocked out by WannaCry, HHS says;...
MDlive privacy lawsuit
MDLive data privacy lawsuit curiously dropped without...
Cerner EHR replaces VA VistA

Veterans Affairs Secretary David Shulkin, MD, addressed reporters at the White House on Monday to explain the agency's decision to update their EHR system with Cerner.

VA secretary: Cerner EHR choice brings big clinical gains
Watson pilot for oncology
Hackensack Meridian test Cota, Watson pilot to boost...