Electronic Health Records (EHR, EMR)

CMS won't punish eClinicalWorks customers for meaningful use EHR attestations

The agency said clients that attested in good faith will not have to pay the money back despite the vendor’s $155 million settlement over alleged false claims.
By Tom Sullivan
July 06, 2017
04:28 PM
Share
eClinicalWorks electronic health record

Customers of eClinicalWorks can breathe a little easier.
 
As soon as word got out that the U.S. Department of Justice settled a False Claims Act case with eClinicalWorks, the company’s customers started asking whether they might have to pay back incentives for which they used the EHR vendor’s software to attest to meaningful use criteria.

On Thursday, the good news came.
 
“Providers that in good faith successfully attested using eClinicalWorks software and received an incentive payment will not have to repay the incentive payment,” a CMS spokesperson said late Thursday.  

In June, the EHR vendor agreed to pay $155 million to resolve a False Claims Act lawsuit that alleged it gave customers kickbacks for publicly promoting its products.

Under terms of the settlement, eClinicalWorks must freely transfer data of any customers who choose to take their business to another company’s EHR.

The DOJ on May 31, 2017 announced that eClinicalWorks agreed to pay $155 million to settle a False Claims Act lawsuit that involved giving customers kickbacks and fraudulently obtaining the certification necessary for hospitals to attest to meaningful use with eClinicalWorks software.

 Of that $155 million, $30 million went to the whistleblower Brendan Delaney, a former New York City employee who worked at the Riker’s Island prison. Delaney alerted authorities after finding several problems, including the software combining one patient’s record with that of another person as well medication module errors, security problems and tracking lab results incorrectly.

The DOJ, for its part, charged that eClinicalWorks falsely obtained meaningful use certification by concealing its software’s limitations from the certifying body, added 16 drug codes necessary for certification into its software instead of enabling the EHR to access those via an external database, failed to accurately log users actions or record diagnostic imaging orders, did not equip the software to conduct drug-drug interaction checks and neglected to satisfy data portability requirements so doctors can transfer patient data to another EHR.

Indeed, the DOJ settlement hit eClinicalWorks hard. Not only is the $155 million a hefty chunk of the private company’s estimated $440 million annual revenue but, under terms of the agreement, the vendor must upgrade existing customers to a new version or transfer their data to a rival EHR, both free of charge. And the agreement mandates that it retain an Independent Review Organization watchdog to monitor eClinicalWorks activity for five years.

Whereas eClinicalWorks will be more closely watched moving forward, its customers are now in the clear — at least from the viewpoint of CMS.

“CMS realizes that providers may rely on the software they use for accuracy of reporting,” the CMS spokesperson said. “CMS does not plan to audit eClincalWorks providers based on the settlement under which eClinicalWorks has agreed to repay approximately $125 million to the Medicare and Medicaid EHR incentive payment program.” 

Twitter: SullyHIT
Email the writer: tom.sullivan@himssmedia.com

Like Healthcare IT News on Facebook and LinkedIn

Topics: 
Electronic Health Records (EHR, EMR), Government & Policy
Share
View all comments 0

Top Story

CMS won't punish eClinicalWorks customers for meaningful use EHR attestations
eClinicalWorks electronic health record

Most Read

Epic CEO Judy Faulkner reveals two new EHR versions are in development
PwC's top 10 healthcare industry issues for 2017
Epic to jump into medical billing, currently hiring for new unit
VA will move from VistA to a commercial EHR, secretary says
Hospital datacenters: Extinct in 5 years?
Allscripts, Cerner, Epic signal more open EHRs ahead

Research

White Papers

More Whitepapers

Population Health
Telehealth
Cloud Computing

Webinars

More Webinars

Electronic Health Records (EHR, EMR)
Interoperability
Financial/Revenue Cycle Management

Video

HIMSS17 Session Recording
Shattering the Glass Ceiling: Lessons Learned for Aspiring Female Executives
Eric Dishman NIH
NIH precision medicine program wants a million-strong cohort, from all walks of life
Karen DeSalvo and Suzi Grizancic
HIMSS Radio: Karen DeSalvo and Suzi Grizancic on gender equality in HIT
Adnan Hamid, Assistant CIO at Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital
CIO Spotlight: Top health IT initiatives in 2017

More Stories

Geisinger names Karen Murphy as executive vice president...
boosting interoperability among lab systems
Consortium posts new LOINC spec that boosts...
DoD Cerner EHR

Aerial view of Naval Air Station in Whidbey, Washington. Photo via WikiCommons

DoD says Cerner EHR deployment to reach next milestone...
Patrick Soon-Shiong
Patrick Soon-Shiong acquires stake in 6 California...

Chris Clark is the principal security engineer at Synopsys and Jennifer Geisler is vice president of marketing at ForeScout.

Today's lax medical device security can be fixed....
upcoding healthcare lab tests

Photo via Google Maps

Carolinas Healthcare to pay $6.5 million to settle...
Indiana Medicaid data breach
Indiana Medicaid warns patients of health data breach
data breach recovery
Ponemon: Business continuity management vital for data...