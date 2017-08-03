Meaningful Use

CMS finalizes 90-day reporting for meaningful use

The agency, seeking to ease EHR reporting burdens, will also allow both 2015 and 2014-certified EHRs for 2018.
By Bill Siwicki
August 03, 2017
08:45 AM
Share
CMS finalizes 90-day reporting for meaningful use of EHRs

The Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services has cemented a 90-day reporting period for attesting to meaningful use of electronic health records, part of a variety flexibilities for hospitals and physicians in a final rule published Wednesday.

“We are establishing new requirements or revising existing requirements for eligible professionals, eligible hospitals, and critical access hospitals participating in the Medicare and Medicaid Electronic Health Record Incentive Programs,” stated the rule, which goes into effect October 1, 2017. 

[Also: HIMSS tells CMS: Finalize 90-day reporting now, align requirements for MU and MIPS]

For 2018, CMS will allow a 90-day reporting period. This is a significant difference from the complete year that CMS had aimed for under the Obama administration. This change applies to hospitals and physicians in the Medicare and Medicaid meaningful use programs.

Also in 2018, CMS will allow healthcare providers to use 2014-certified EHRs, 2015-certified EHRs, or a combination. Initially, CMS was requiring 2015-edition EHRs beginning in January 2018. However, healthcare organizations had raised concerns that the 2015-certified EHRs were more sophisticated and that they would not have enough time to install and test the systems.

In a statement, CMS administrator Seema Verma said this final rule will provide flexibility for acute and long-term care hospitals as they treat Medicare’s sickest patients.

Health IT associations have long called for a change to 90-day reporting.

Twitter: @SiwickiHealthIT
Email the writer: bill.siwicki@himssmedia.com

Like Healthcare IT News on Facebook and LinkedIn

Topics: 
Electronic Health Records (EHR, EMR), Government & Policy, Meaningful Use, Quality and Safety
Share
View all comments 0

Top Story

CMS finalizes 90-day reporting for meaningful use
CMS finalizes 90-day reporting for meaningful use of EHRs

Most Read

These 10 hospitals scored an 'F', pose greatest risk to patients, Leapfrog says
Epic CEO Judy Faulkner reveals two new EHR versions are in development
See which hospitals earned worst scores for hospital-acquired infections (list, map)
Epic to jump into medical billing, currently hiring for new unit
PwC's top 10 healthcare industry issues for 2017
VA will move from VistA to a commercial EHR, secretary says

Research

White Papers

More Whitepapers

Cloud Computing
Privacy & Security
Network Infrastructure

Webinars

More Webinars

Analytics
Electronic Health Records (EHR, EMR)
Clinical

Video

Women in Health IT: Influential perspectives
HIMSS17 Session Recording
Shattering the Glass Ceiling: Lessons Learned for Aspiring Female Executives
Eric Dishman NIH
NIH precision medicine program wants a million-strong cohort, from all walks of life
Karen DeSalvo and Suzi Grizancic
HIMSS Radio: Karen DeSalvo and Suzi Grizancic on gender equality in HIT

More Stories

Allscripts acquires McKesson EHR

Allscripts CEO Paul Black

Allscripts acquires McKesson’s EHR and revenue cycle...
Boston Medical Center patient safety

Boston University Medical Center's Moakley Building. Photo via Drknchkn

Boston Medical Center is standardizing handoffs, and...
VA telehealth

The new app was announced at a press conference at the White House on Wednesday.

Trump, Shulkin announce 'anywhere-to-anywhere...
Jared Kushner VA VistA
How Jared Kushner helped the VA pick Cerner... quickly
WannaCry hackers cash out $143,000 in ransom money
AI-powered Viome
AI-powered Viome raises $15 million to take on the...

The Moxe staff. Photo via Twitter

Moxe's Convergence aims to boost information...
EHR certification tool

The ONC hopes to utilize the 21st Century Cures Act, passed on Dec. 16, 2016, to support testing tools for the certification program.

ONC kicks off EHR certification tool transition