A cloud-first strategy provides flexibility, with careful negotiation

Atrium Health and Children’s Mercy Hospital shared their experience with a complete transition to the cloud.
By Gus Venditto
March 05, 2018
07:14 PM
Share
cloud computing platforms for healthcare

Pam DeSalvo Landis, VP of Information and Analytics, Atrium Health, speaking at the Cloud Computing Forum during HIMSS18 on Monday.

LAS VEGAS – A cloud-first strategy can provide greater flexibility for application development, but healthcare IT professionals need to be careful as they approach negotiations with cloud vendors. That was the message more than 200 attendees heard at the Cloud Computing Forum held today as part of HIMSS18 pre-conference education.

Pam DeSalvo Landis, vice president of information and analytics, Atrium Health said that she became determined to move her systems out of the enterprise data warehouse when a project was held up for three months while the data engineers waited for delivery of a special SAN cable. She vowed never to have a project held up by a delay in obtaining hardware at the data warehouse.

Atrium is placing all new application development on its cloud platform and her goal is to move all legacy systems and to be completely in the cloud by 2019.

She said that while Atrium doesn’t have specific plans for what they’ll do with their data center, she noted that “it sits on valuable real estate.”

She said that now that Atrium has committed its data serving architecture to the cloud, the health system is benefiting from having a more agile computing environment. The staff is able to spend their time working on improving the applications available for supporting clinical outcomes, and less time maintaining systems.

Landis advised the audience that the process of moving data and applications into the cloud required special attention to data governance. But now that the health system has established more formal definitions around the needs for systems and the rules governing access, it has a much better foundation for how it manages processes.

Dave Chou, chief information and digital officer, Children’s Mercy Hospital Kansas City, shared his vision on how to operationalize a cloud-first strategy with a series of caveats.

He said that one of the primary considerations for IT management is whether you have the right staff. “Do they know how to configure it? Are they thinking cloud first?”

He also it was important to think about how to design the overall architecture to be secure; the cloud environment may be secure but you need to look at the rest of your architecture to ensure you have built a secure environment.

And there are budget considerations, Chou said. “Your capital expenditures will go down but your operation expenses are going to shoot up.”

Chou said that in negotiating a cloud contract, be on the lookout for language that applies to ownership of data and be careful to strike out any language that would suggest your data is not owned exclusively by your system.

And he advised the audience to be aware of the billing start date. “If you’re not ready to go live, why would you pay for the first six months of operating costs?” And make sure you have some price protection when the contract ends “so you don’t face a 100 percent price increase.”

Full HIMSS18 Coverage

An inside look at the innovation, education, technology, networking and key events at the HIMSS18 global conference in Las Vegas.

Twitter: @GusVenditto
Email the writer: gus.venditto@himssmedia.com

Topics: 
Cloud Computing, HIMSS18
Share
View all comments 0

Top Story

cloud computing platforms for healthcare

Pam DeSalvo Landis, VP of Information and Analytics, Atrium Health, speaking at the Cloud Computing Forum during HIMSS18 on Monday.

Top Story
A cloud-first strategy provides flexibility, with careful negotiation

Most Read

Hospital datacenters: Extinct in 5 years?
Google makes AI tool for precision medicine open source
Is a takeover of athenahealth inevitable?
Update: Flatiron Health putting $175 million Roche investment to work
Amazon working with Cerner on pop health cloud platform
Amazon Web Services exec: We're interested in longitudinal health records for analytics and pop health

Research

White Papers

More Whitepapers

Privacy & Security
Privacy & Security
Privacy & Security

Webinars

More Webinars

Innovation Pulse
Analytics
Privacy & Security

Video

Adrienne Boissey
'We need to dream bigger'
HIMSS TV
Welcome to HIMSS18: Here's what attendees need to know
HIMSS TV
An early look at HIMSS TV
HIMSS CEO Hal Wolf: Healthcare has to innovate faster than ever

More Stories

machine learning models

Srinivasan Suresh, MD, chief medical information officer at the Children’s Hospital of Pittsburgh of UPMC, speaking at the Machine Learning & AI event during HIMSS18 on Monday.

IT leaders highlight big success with machine learning models
precision medicine

Jonathan Hirsch, Syapse president, speaking during the HIMSS18 Precision Medicine Forum on Monday.

Precision medicine is staring down some familiar roadblocks
physician satisfaction

Amanda Logue, MD, chief medical informatics officer, speaking at HIMSS18 on Monday.

The secret to healthcare business success? Listen to the doctors
electronic health records workflow

Robert Wachter, MD, chair of the Department of Medicine at UC, San Francisco, speaking at the CHIME CIO Forum at HIMSS18 on Monday.

'Digital Doctor' changes his tune, sees real progress in digital health
Healthcare CIOs
Healthcare CIOs have blockchain, AI on their minds
healthcare consumers

Gerilynn Sevenikar speaking at the Revenue Cycle Solutions Summit during HIMSS18 on Monday.

'Digital natives' will lead the healthcare consumer revolution
patient experience

Adrienne Boissy, chief experience officer at Cleveland Clinic Health System, speaking at HIMSS18 on Monday.

'We need to dream bigger'

Jon White, MD, ONC Deputy National Coordinator for Health Information, speaking at HIMSS18 on Monday.

ONC Deputy: Info blocking will lead to OIG audits and potential fines