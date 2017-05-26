Cloud Computing

Cloud computing will change the nature of hospital IT shops

IDC report says cloud services are transforming IT departments into lines of business as they acquire daily operations tasks instead of carrying them out on their own.
By Tom Sullivan
May 26, 2017
10:22 AM
Share
cloud hospital IT IDC

Start putting the puzzle pieces together and a clear picture emerges of hospitals implementing more and more cloud services in the immediate future.

The freshest of those pieces, IDC’s Cloud in Healthcare 2.0, said that hospitals are acquiring a taste for buying IT via the pay-as-you-go model and its operational expenditure approach rather than purchasing technology the old-fashioned way, as a capital expenditure.

“The use of cloud computing as an increasingly business-critical technology is quickly changing how healthcare organizations and payers evaluate, procure, and deploy IT assets,” IDC analysts wrote.

[Also: Hospital datacenters: Extinct in 5 years?]

Earlier this month, HIMSS Analytics research director Brendan FitzGerald said that data-intensive trends such as precision medicine and population health will demand more robust infrastructure than what hospitals have in place to support EHRs today. Moving forward, then, more and more hospitals will turn to infrastructure-as-a-service offerings from Amazon, IBM, Google, Microsoft and others.

Smart CIOs should be thinking about the best ways to coordinate cloud vendors and infrastructure instead of applying an asset-centric view toward managing IT resources, IDC added, so they can ultimately deliver either cost-savings, innovation or both.

Hospitals should also be taking inventory of how many and exactly which cloud services various lines of business have tapped. While that may sound simple, the Internet Security Threat Report Symantec published late last month found that CIOs thought their users had about 30 or 40 cloud apps but, instead, enterprises have 928 already.

IDC said that cloud computing will become the main platform for analytics and big data, as well as mobile and internet of things tools. As those and other emerging technologies, such as cognitive computing, 3D printing and robotics spark digital transformation, CIOs and IT departments will have big opportunities to drive innovations in the cloud that they otherwise could not.

But the cloud model will also force them to evolve.

“IT departments will operate in an environment that has a centralized operating model where they focus on service delivery and more predictable expenditures,” the IDC analysts wrote. “Cloud will enable an IT department to have a line of business point of focus because daily operations and services are acquired instead of managed internally.”

Twitter: SullyHIT
Email the writer: tom.sullivan@himssmedia.com

Like Healthcare IT News on Facebook and LinkedIn

Topics: 
Cloud Computing, Network Infrastructure
Share
View all comments 0

Top Story

As AI spreads through healthcare, ethical questions arise
As AI spreads through healthcare, ethical questions arise

Most Read

Hospital datacenters: Extinct in 5 years?
Update: Flatiron Health putting $175 million Roche investment to work
Wake Forest's Epic EHR rollout was a money pit. Here's how they turned it around
GE to invest $500 million in healthcare and hire 5,000 software developers
Jonathan Bush: Time for a health IT arms race
WellSpan Epic EHR goes live without a hitch

Research

White Papers

More Whitepapers

Health Information Exchange (HIE)
Data Warehousing
Decision Support

Webinars

More Webinars

Analytics
Precision Medicine
EHRs

Video

Shareefa Alabdulmunem, Head of eServices at King Faisal Specialist Hospital
Women in Health IT: What it means to be recognized as influential
Distinguishing AI from machine learning
Cheryl Reinking, CNO at El Camino Hospital
Healthcare analytics and fall preventions at El Camino Hospital
J. Bryan Bennett, executive director of the Healthcare Center for Excellence
Healthcare analytics success demands effective leadership

More Stories

Lady Cilento Children's Hospital (Queensland Children's Hospital) under construction in Brisbane, March 2014. (Wikimedia Commons)

Australian hospitals fighting system failure after...
Most consumers would leave a healthcare provider that was struck by ransomware
Most consumers would leave a healthcare provider that...
IU, Regenstrief score $2.5 million from NIA to test new care model for patients over 50
IU, Regenstrief score $2.5 million from NIA to test new...
Hospital social media activity mostly tied to maternity, recovery
Hospital social media activity mostly tied to maternity...
cloud hospital IT IDC
Cloud computing will change the nature of hospital IT...
IoT security architecture
Cisco unveils IoT security architecture for healthcare...
ransomware master keys released

Dharma Heat Map. Source: id-ransomware.malwarehunterteam.com

Crysis averted: New round of ransomware master keys...
genomic analytics software
Broad Institute makes genomic analytics software open...