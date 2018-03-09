Clinical systems tech companies unwrap new applications at HIMSS18

Validic, a health data connectivity systems vendor, launched at HIMSS18 Validic Impact, a remote monitoring platform that enables remote care capabilities for existing clinical systems. For providers, Impact can augment the functionality of clinical systems, such as electronic health records and care management systems, by directly integrating into the workflow.

“Rather than creating an entire, disparate system to manage remote care, Impact works to fill the existing gaps in remote monitoring programs,” Validic CEO Drew Schiller said. “We are enabling teams to build customized programs that meet the needs of the health system and the treatment goals of their patients.”

Built on Validic’s core data connectivity system, Impact provides a device-agnostic approach to remote care, the company explained, offering the ability to leverage hundreds of in-home medical and wearable devices to support chronic and post-acute care programs. Impact is designed to help enable clinician management of various conditions, from diabetes and hypertension to COPD and others.

Technology can automate many of the manual tasks required in remote care today, making it possible for providers to improve access, experience and outcomes with data-driven remote monitoring strategy, the company said. Impact is designed to help ensure clinicians are more efficient in patient outreach, creating sustainable feedback loops, and managing larger cohorts of patients, added Validic.

Meanwhile, Veta Health unveiled at HIMSS18 its new health data system aimed at creating better healthcare experiences for patients and providers. The new system works with existing electronic health record systems to help turn data into insights, the company said, moving toward enabling data-driven interventions and improving clinician workflow while providing insights into a facility’s or health system’s overall population health.

As patient care evolves to value-based care models, technology can help reduce or eliminate time-consuming care coordination, bring together data from multiple sources, and provide more visibility into patient activity outside of facilities.

The new Veta Health system includes a clinician portal that features patient vital monitoring features through the use of wearables, the tracking of medication and compliance through user feedback, the prioritization of at-risk patients, and the management and coordination of care with automated reminders and visibility into long-term care plans and procedures.

For patients, the system also features self-management tools such as user assessments and surveys, to-do lists, provider-driven content, visibility into personal health trends, goals and progress, along with a full history of health records and medications.



Elsewhere on the clinical systems front, Medici launched at HIMSS18 Colleague Chat, a new feature of the Medici for Doctors app that enables physicians to communicate with peers, filling a primary need to facilitate collaboration.

With this feature, physicians now can invite their peers to communicate securely on Medici to discuss shared patients, verify treatment options, provide or solicit second opinions, generate new referrals into a specialty practice, and more. The goal is to improve patient outcomes and satisfaction.

Primary care physicians, for example, often need access to specialists to verify patient care options and to attain better insights into the appropriate management plan for patients with challenging healthcare situations. In addition, less experienced health workers can access support from colleagues to validate the course of patient treatment and better serve the needs of their patients, the company said.

The Medici for Doctors app is free via the Apple App Store or Google Play.

