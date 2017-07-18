Cleveland Clinic names Ed Marx new chief information officer

Ed Marx will take the reins as chief information officer at Cleveland Clinic starting Sept. 1, building on more two decades as a CIO at hospitals around the country.

One of the more visible faces in the health IT industry, Marx most recently served at the Advisory Board Company, where he oversaw the Epic electronic health record rollout at NYC Health + Hospitals, the nation's largest public health system.

[Also: Ed Marx is 2013 CIO of the Year]

Before that, Marx served more than seven years as CIO at Texas Health Resources. He also spent eight years, first as deputy CIO and later as CIO, at University Hospitals in northeast Ohio. His first CIO job was in the mid-1990s at Parkview Medical Center in Pueblo, Colorado.

He also served 15 years in the U.S Army Reserve, both as a combat medic and a combat engineer officer.

In 2013, Marx was named the CHIME-HIMSS John E. Gall Jr. CIO of the Year.

In 2014, he wrote an autobiography, Extraordinary Tales From a Rather Ordinary Guy, in which he shared stories from his life and outlined leadership strategies.

That long experience and passion for leading will serve the Cleveland Clinic well as Marx returns to Ohio, said Cleveland Clinic CEO Toby Cosgrove, MD.

"Ed has spent his career fostering a culture of innovation and leading teams at the forefront of healthcare information technology," said Cosgrove in a statement. "As CIO he will advance the Cleveland Clinic’s 'Patients First' culture by providing information-enabled, data-driven technology focused on facilitating world-class patient care."

"Successful healthcare IT has to ask, 'How do we innovate to save lives?'" said Marx in a Cleveland Clinic statement. "Technology has such potential to save many, many more lives if we can innovate and impact patient safety and the quality of care we deliver."

At Cleveland Clinic, Marx replaces C. Martin Harris, MD, who served for two decades there as CIO and now serves as associate vice president of the health enterprise and chief business officer at UT Austin's Dell Medical School.