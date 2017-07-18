Electronic Health Records (EHR, EMR)

Cleveland Clinic names Ed Marx new chief information officer

The former HIMSS/CHIME CIO of the Year worked most recently at the Advisory Board Company, overseeing a major Epic EHR implementation at NYC Health + Hospitals.
By Mike Miliard
July 18, 2017
12:39 PM
Share
Cleveland Clinic names Ed Marx CIO

Ed Marx will take the reins as chief information officer at Cleveland Clinic starting Sept. 1, building on more two decades as a CIO at hospitals around the country.

One of the more visible faces in the health IT industry, Marx most recently served at the Advisory Board Company, where he oversaw the Epic electronic health record rollout at NYC Health + Hospitals, the nation's largest public health system.

[Also: Ed Marx is 2013 CIO of the Year]

Before that, Marx served more than seven years as CIO at Texas Health Resources. He also spent eight years, first as deputy CIO and later as CIO, at University Hospitals in northeast Ohio. His first CIO job was in the mid-1990s at Parkview Medical Center in Pueblo, Colorado.

He also served 15 years in the U.S Army Reserve, both as a combat medic and a combat engineer officer.

In 2013, Marx was named the CHIME-HIMSS John E. Gall Jr. CIO of the Year.

In 2014, he wrote an autobiography, Extraordinary Tales From a Rather Ordinary Guy, in which he shared stories from his life and outlined leadership strategies.

That long experience and passion for leading will serve the Cleveland Clinic well as Marx returns to Ohio, said Cleveland Clinic CEO Toby Cosgrove, MD.

"Ed has spent his career fostering a culture of innovation and leading teams at the forefront of healthcare information technology," said Cosgrove in a statement. "As CIO he will advance the Cleveland Clinic’s 'Patients First' culture by providing information-enabled, data-driven technology focused on facilitating world-class patient care."

"Successful healthcare IT has to ask, 'How do we innovate to save lives?'" said Marx in a Cleveland Clinic statement. "Technology has such potential to save many, many more lives if we can innovate and impact patient safety and the quality of care we deliver."

At Cleveland Clinic, Marx replaces C. Martin Harris, MD, who served for two decades there as CIO and now serves as associate vice president of the health enterprise and chief business officer at UT Austin's Dell Medical School.

Topics: 
Electronic Health Records (EHR, EMR), Workforce
Share
View all comments 0

Top Story

OIG plans to investigate $15 billion in meaningful use payments
meaningful use payments

Most Read

Epic CEO Judy Faulkner reveals two new EHR versions are in development
Epic to jump into medical billing, currently hiring for new unit
VA will move from VistA to a commercial EHR, secretary says
Hospital datacenters: Extinct in 5 years?
Allscripts, Cerner, Epic signal more open EHRs ahead
Doctors demand extreme EHR makeover ... right now

Research

White Papers

More Whitepapers

Data Warehousing
Privacy & Security
Meaningful Use

Webinars

More Webinars

Electronic Health Records (EHR, EMR)
Clinical
Electronic Health Records (EHR, EMR)

Video

Women in Health IT: Influential perspectives
HIMSS17 Session Recording
Shattering the Glass Ceiling: Lessons Learned for Aspiring Female Executives
Eric Dishman NIH
NIH precision medicine program wants a million-strong cohort, from all walks of life
Karen DeSalvo and Suzi Grizancic
HIMSS Radio: Karen DeSalvo and Suzi Grizancic on gender equality in HIT

More Stories

attacks from dark web
Defending against dark web-fueled attacks calls for...
State HIE in North Carolina
Duke, Novant Health, Carolinas HealthCare System sign on...
Google Glass in healthcare

Photo via Tedeytan on Flickr

In 'new chapter,' Google's Glass pivots...
precision medicine in cancer cases

Oncologists Lincoln Nadauld, MD, and Derrick Haslem, MD, work at the Southwest Cancer Center in St. George, Utah.

Intermountain, Stanford University see promise for...
Peachtree Neurological Clinic breach
Atlanta clinic finds 15-month breach during...
athenahealth CFO joins Arcadia Healthcare Solutions
Former athenahealth CFO joins Arcadia Healthcare...
securing cloud data
Who's responsible for protecting patient data in...
AI Blockchain ransomware security
Experts to address AI, Blockchain, ransomware and...