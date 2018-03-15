Cleveland Clinic executive joins Inova Health as CEO

J. Stephen Jones succeeds CEO J. Knox Singleton who held the position for 35 years.
By Bernie Monegain
March 15, 2018
11:26 AM
J. Stephen Jones, MD, who heads clinical transformation at Cleveland Clinic has been named CEO of Inova Health. Jones will take the reins on April 9, the Inova Health Board of Trustees announced Wednesday.

Jones is known for his leadership in urological oncology and clinical transformation at Cleveland Clinic. After becoming president of Cleveland Clinic’s regional hospitals in late 2014, Jones is credited with leading a strategic transformation that improved quality and safety metrics, increased the use of telemedicine, established 24 Express Care locations for patient-oriented primary care and rebranded all hospitals under the Cleveland Clinic moniker.

At Inova Health Jones will oversee 17,500 employees, five hospitals and an integrated network of healthcare facilities that serve more than two million people annually.

“Jones clearly stood out,” Tony Nader, chairman of Inova’s Board of Trustees, said in a statement. “He is a dynamic leader, a practicing physician and a strategist who is deeply committed to patients and the community.”

Jones succeeds Inova Health CEO J. Knox Singleton, who announced last September he would retire on July 1, 2018, after 35 years as CEO.

He credits Singleton for transforming Inova from a collection of small, stand-alone hospitals into a nationally recognized healthcare system – one that is leading in the integration of genomics into personalized medicine.

Twitter: @Bernie_HITN
Email the writer: bernie.monegain@himssmedia.com

Topics: 
Workforce
