Electronic Health Records (EHR, EMR)

Children's National Health System wins HIMSS Enterprise Davies Award for pediatric concussion care

CIO Brian Jacobs says the award is the culmination of a decade’s worth of effort by hundreds of Children’s National employees, IT and otherwise.
By Bernie Monegain
October 19, 2017
09:35 AM
Children's National wins HIMSS Davies Award

Children's National Hospital, Sheikh Zayed Campus. Photo via Children's National

Washington, D.C.-based Children’s National Health System on Wednesday won a HIMSS Enterprise Davies Award for its pediatric concussion care initiatives. 

“This recognition represents over 10 years of hard work from hundreds of staff here at Children’s National,” said Brian Jacobs, MD, who serves as CIO and CMIO at Children’s National. Jacobs added that the wide-ranging initiative included people, processes and technological innovations alongside research and education, both in-house and among children and their families. 

The HIMSS Davies program honors hospitals and systems that put health IT, including electronic health records of course, to improve care outcomes. 

To earn the award, Children’s National Health System demonstrated innovative use of real-time quality and patient safety data for both clinicians and pediatric patients’ families. The hospital incorporated CT scan decision support rules into its EHR, for instance, which slashed CT scans by 44 percent and cut costs more than $875,000. 

Additionally, by transitioning from the more traditional approach of clinicians dictating notes that then go through a time-consuming transcription into voice recognition technology for notes in speciality clinics, Children’s National was able to not only make those notes immediately available to all doctors on a patient’s care team but also eliminate a lot of the expense of transcribing them in the first place. 

Jonathan French, director, Davies Award of Excellence Program at HIMSS, said that Children’s National earned the award by demonstrating “excellence through efforts to increase patient engagement and improve patient outcomes, through their health IT optimization for pediatric concussion care, in addition to various other care initiatives.”

HIMSS will recognize Children’s National Health System at the HIMSS18 Awards Gala at Wynn Hotel Las Vegas on Thursday, March 8, 2018. Tickets are available through the conference registration form.

Top Story

Michigan HIE

Great Lakes Health Connect offices in Michigan. Photo via Facebook

Top Story
Michigan HIE adds alert tools to show social determinants of health

