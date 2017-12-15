Best Hospital IT Departments

At Children's Hospital Los Angeles, IT staff driven by big ambitions

Deployment of the Cerner Oncology platform, seeking Stage 6 on the HIMSS EMR Adoption model, and rolling out a 24/7 mobile app are just a few things on tap this year.
By Mike Miliard
December 15, 2017
06:43 AM
Share

What makes Children's Hospital Los Angeles such a great place to work for its 200-plus IT employees? 

"The kids!" CIO Steve Garske said. "Our mission is to be the best in the world."

That means CHLA has its plate full implementing what Garske said is the first-in-the-nation deployment of the Cerner Oncology platform, striving to attain Stage 6 on the HIMSS EMR Adoption model, rolling out a 24/7 mobile app – and those are just three of its big ambitions for the year ahead. 

"We're a mission-driven organization," said Dave Abbott, vice president of IT operations. "We have laid a strategy for the next three to five years: technology, process, people, and really moving the needle for CHLA. How do we expand our network for the Los Angeles area and beyond, and how do we improve access for families in LA and the surrounding areas and even nationwide and globally?"

That list of strategic goals is not small. 

"But it keeps every day exciting," Abbott said. "One of the biggest things we're working on is our health network. It's posted on our consumer-facing website, where we explain how we can extend care to the larger population. Even beyond core metro LA. There's a lot of technology work going on, but the primary focus is how we can expand the focus of digital health and things like telemedicine."

The ultimate goal is to create a virtual channel for children and families to be engaged with the physician, even when they're not even necessarily close to main CHLA campus.

Beyond that, there's "a host of clinical initiatives across the care continuum," Abbott said, whether it's bold vision initiatives like leveraging technology to implement better and more efficient processes and procedures, or special projects with specific aims, such as developing better inpatient entertainment systems with richer content for the kids.

Beyond robust technology infrastructure, CHLA is a Cerner shop, it's critical to have the right people making it all work.

"When we look at candidates, we want folks who are driven, passionate, collaborative, really up for a challenge," he said. "And ready to jump in and work with an organization that has a strong focus on its mission."

No two days are going to be the same working at CHLA.

"You're going to face a bunch of challenges, and all challenges are good and need to be met with an open mind and a solution focus,” Abbott said. 

That's why it's critical to put the staff-level folks first, said Abbott. "Leadership is obviously an important part to the overall team. But when you focus on the folks below the managers and really foster the training plans and the collaboration and the communication, that then helps people see the bigger picture and really understand, because they are the ones out there day to day interfacing with the clinicians, the nurses, the administrative staff.

If the leadership is where the strategy and mission is developed, that vision must be communicated to the folks in trenches, he said.

"Keeping lines of communication open, giving a state of the state, letting folks ask questions" is important. So is "a recognition program where you can celebrate successes, even the most basic ones," he added. "A handwritten note goes a long way."

Best hospital IT departments: 2017

Meet the winners and find out their winning formula.

Click here to learn more about how we chose this year's winners.

Twitter: @MikeMiliardHITN
Email the writer: mike.miliard@himssmedia.com

Topics: 
Best Hospital IT Departments, Patient Engagement, Population Health, Telehealth, Workforce
Share
View all comments 0

Top Story

net neutrality mean for healthcare

Ajit Pai during the FCC meeting vote on net neutrality Thursday. Credit: C-span

Top Story
FCC ends net neutrality in partisan 3-2 vote

Most Read

Epic CEO Judy Faulkner is standing behind switch from EHRs to 'CHRs'
Epic to jump into medical billing, currently hiring for new unit
Top 10 healthcare technology advances for 2017, according to ECRI
Doctors demand extreme EHR makeover ... right now
Epic tops 2017 Best in KLAS awards, securing top spot for 7th straight year; see complete winners
Comparing 11 top telehealth platforms: Company execs tout quality, safety, EHR integrations

Research

White Papers

More Whitepapers

Privacy & Security
Financial/Revenue Cycle Management
Financial/Revenue Cycle Management

Webinars

More Webinars

Mobile
Women In Health IT
Patient Engagement

Video

HIMSS CEO Hal Wolf: Healthcare has to innovate faster than ever
Assessing the reliability of cloud vendors in healthcare
Managing the security risk in connected medical devices
Blockchain for cybersecurity: What is its potential, what are its limitations?

More Stories

At Children's Hospital Los Angeles, IT staff driven by big ambitions
Put people first: The Methodist Le Bonheur Health Care story
Best Hospital IT department 2017
Culture meets history: How Mercy's IT team builds on its roots
Best Hospital IT 2017
Artesia General Hospital is all about the latest tech
Best Hospital IT 2017
Henry County Medical Center tackles EHR usability and secure messaging
Best Hospital IT 2017
Union Hospital's winning formula: Freedom to fail
Best Hospital IT 2017
Small IT shop at behavioral health clinic thinks big with EHR rollout
Big government modernizing, moving to the cloud