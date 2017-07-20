Interoperability

Change Healthcare makes another move toward blockchain, joins Hashed Health

The IT company signs on with the consortium, the latest sign that it sees big promise for blockchain and distributed ledger technology to advance interoperability and more.
By Mike Miliard
July 20, 2017
12:37 PM
Change Healthcare, the company formed in March by combining McKesson Technology Solutions and Change Healthcare Holdings, has joined the Hashed Health consortium – which gather health IT companies to innovate use blockchain and distributed ledger technologies.

"With a network reaching nearly every payer and provider in the United States, Change Healthcare advances our efforts to create meaningful innovation," said John Bass, CEO of Hashed Health, in a statement. "By joining the Hashed Health consortium, Change Healthcare is demonstrating that it understands the potential of blockchain technologies to improve care delivery and now is the time to build the networks responsible for the realization of approaching solutions."

"Blockchain has potential to enable value-based care, and we’re committed to championing innovation that helps our customers and partners realize that potential,” said Aaron Symanski, chief technology officer at Change Healthcare. "We look forward to working with the Hashed Health members to evolve and establish blockchain as a safe, secure, and transparent way to foster financial interoperability in healthcare."

In May, Change Healthcare also announced its membership in the Linux Foundation's Hyperledger initiative – the first healthcare-specific organization to join that blockchain group at the premier level, joining Accenture, IBM and others. Symanski also joined Hyperledger's governing board.

