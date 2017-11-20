Change Healthcare buys Docufill for its cloud-based credentialing tech

Change Healthcare on Monday announced that it is acquiring cloud-based credentialing company Docufill.

The Docufill technology will enable Change to offer a single cross-organizational form for dental provider credentialing. The companies said Docufill’s cloud service consolidates multiple forms as many doctors work with 20 or more insurance companies.

Combining those into one form for credentialing dental providers and making the Docufill service e-signature-enabled helps reduce the time and cost of credentialing, as well as the administrative burden on payers, Change Healthcare said.

"This acquisition is about helping doctors and dentists focus on the delivery of care,” said Sajid Khan, general manager, Change Healthcare. “Not the delivery of documents.”

Change Healthcare was formed earlier this year when McKesson and Change Healthcare Holdings combined both companies technologies to offer clinical, financial and operational tools to providers and payers.

