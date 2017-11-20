Financial/Revenue Cycle Management

Change Healthcare buys Docufill for its cloud-based credentialing tech

Change will now offer customers a hosted service that combines multiple credentialing documents into a single instance.
By Tom Sullivan
November 20, 2017
12:15 PM
Share

Change Healthcare on Monday announced that it is acquiring cloud-based credentialing company Docufill.

The Docufill technology will enable Change to offer a single cross-organizational form for dental provider credentialing. The companies said Docufill’s cloud service consolidates multiple forms as many doctors work with 20 or more insurance companies.

Combining those into one form for credentialing dental providers and making the Docufill service e-signature-enabled helps reduce the time and cost of credentialing, as well as the administrative burden on payers, Change Healthcare said.

[Also: Running list: 2017 health IT mergers and acquisitions ]

"This acquisition is about helping doctors and dentists focus on the delivery of care,” said Sajid Khan, general manager, Change Healthcare. “Not the delivery of documents.”

Change Healthcare was formed earlier this year when McKesson and Change Healthcare Holdings combined both companies technologies to offer clinical, financial and operational tools to providers and payers. 

Twitter: SullyHIT
Email the writer: tom.sullivan@himssmedia.com

Topics: 
Financial/Revenue Cycle Management, Mergers & Acquisitions
Share
View all comments 0

Top Story

Medical IoT legislation
Top Story
Medical IoT legislation could boost device security... if it can get through Congress

Most Read

See which hospitals earned worst scores for hospital-acquired infections (list, map)
Epic to jump into medical billing, currently hiring for new unit
Cerner sued for $16 million over revenue cycle rollout
Nuance knocked offline by ransomware attacking Europe
How does blockchain actually work for healthcare?
Allscripts buys McKesson’s EHR, revenue cycle tools for $185 million

Research

White Papers

More Whitepapers

Privacy & Security
Analytics
Artificial Intelligence

Webinars

More Webinars

Mobile
Women In Health IT
Precision Medicine

Video

HIMSS CEO Hal Wolf: Healthcare has to innovate faster than ever
Assessing the reliability of cloud vendors in healthcare
Managing the security risk in connected medical devices
Blockchain for cybersecurity: What is its potential, what are its limitations?

More Stories

Outcome Health lawsuit

Photo via Outcome Health on Facebook

AMA, others cut ties with Outcome Health
AHIMA telemedicine toolkit
Take a look at AHIMA’s telehealth toolkit
audit Medicaid telehealth payments
OIG sets its sights on Medicaid telehealth payments
HHS Cybersecurity Task Force

Rep. Greg Walden, R-Oregon, from the House Committee on Energy and Commerce. Credit: Twitter

House asks HHS for plan on including bill of materials for medical devices
Change scoops up credentialing company
IoT data ready for AI

AI is poised to gain traction but still needs better integration with EHR systems and analytic tools for medical devices in the hands of patients.

How to make IoT data ready for AI
Holiday cybersecurity
Holiday cybersecurity: Defense tips for hospitals to get systems through the season
mergers acquisitions health IT
Running list: 2017 health IT mergers and acquisitions