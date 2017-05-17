Population Health

Cerner, Truman Medical Centers launch at-home patient monitoring

Company’s population health management platform, HealtheIntent, serves as the system’s backbone.
By Bernie Monegain
May 17, 2017
03:20 PM
Cerner, Truman Medical Center patient monitoring

Healthcare IT giant Cerner and Truman Medical Centers in Kansas City are working together to create disease management programs that employ patient monitoring technology in patients’ homes.

Algorithms configured in Cerner’s HealtheIntent population health management platform identified select groups of TMC’s patients with conditions such as diabetes and chronic heart failure who might benefit from health monitoring at home.

Cerner’s HealtheIntent technology aggregates and analyzes participants’ health information and sends automated alerts in near real-time to help TMC care teams intervene when they observe data patterns that concern them. Program participants are connected to remote patient monitoring with medical devices that are joined to their electronic health records. The goal, TMC executives say, is to engage patients in their health and improve outcomes.

“While providers deliver care in traditional healthcare settings, health crises or situations typically occur outside of this setting, like their home, workplace or in the community,” Ryan Hamilton, senior vice president of population health at Cerner, said in a statement.

“We joined this strategic relationship with Cerner to research and develop opportunities to improve the health of our population,” said Mitzi Cardenas, senior vice president and chief strategy and information officer at TMC.

Cardenas noted that diabetes and chronic heart failure are not only common, life-threatening and costly diseases, they are also preventable. The goal, as she sees it, is to engage participants in their care, achieve better health and prevent hospital readmissions.

The pilot could lead to the expansion of similar remote patient monitoring programs at TMC and across the healthcare industry.

In October 2015, TMC and Cerner entered into a strategic relationship called KC one. The initiative aims to transform healthcare across Kansas City, tackling questions such as how to lower costs, enhance quality of care and boost patient safety.

Topics: 
Electronic Health Records (EHR, EMR), Patient Engagement, Population Health
