Cerner scores two new Millennium EHR contracts

Capital Region Medical Center, which is part of University of Missouri Health Care, will implement integrated electronic health record and revenue cycle management technology from Cerner, the company announced this week.

Cerner provides CRMC access to the Tiger Institute for Health Innovation's integrated platform and solutions.

"As a result of the successes we’ve seen in patient care while working with Cerner, we look forward to seeing improved health outcomes for patients at CRMC and MU Health Care," said MU Health Care CEO Jonathan Curtright, in a statement.

[Also: Cerner to integrate Surescripts prescription pricing data into its Millennium EHR]

Cerner and MU work closely together as part of the Tiger Institute for Health Innovation, which they co-founded in 2009 with the goal of driving healthcare innovation for Missourians. The Tiger Institute and Cerner ITWorks manage the EHR and IT operations for MU Health Care. Cerner is extending this agreement to CRMC.

It means that Cerner will assume day-to-day management of CRMC’s IT operations and staff, which Cerner officials expect will optimize resources and boost efficiencies.

CRMC will transition to Cerner Millennium, a platform designed to support an individual’s care across the continuum – from the doctor’s office to the hospital and other venues of care – with consistent patient engagement.

The Cerner Millennium system will provide CRMC staff with a digital record of their patients’ health history, rendering a more complete, near real-time view of an individual’s health. Also, through the new online, integrated patient portal, patients will be able to securely message doctors, schedule appointments and access their health history across both CRMC and MU Health Care.

Maine critical access hospital also chooses Cerner

Mayo Regional Hospital in Dover-Foxcroft, Maine, has also chosen to deploy the Cerner Millennium EHR, seeking an integrated clinical and revenue cycle platform across its acute and ambulatory facilities.

"At Mayo, we focus the knowledge, skills and resources of our doctors and staff to forge a strong and integrated community health system that serves the people of our region," said CEO Marie Vienneau, noted in a statement.

Vienneau said the hospital went to Cerner because of the vendor’s experience in supporting community healthcare organizations.

As a critical access hospital in rural Maine, Mayo’s move to a single integrated EHR will facilitate the exchange of health information with other healthcare systems and providers in the state to create a more seamless patient experience," said Zane Burke, president of Cerner.

"Through our solutions, a patient’s critical health and financial information will be in one place and will support Mayo in their effort to provide a better approach toward improving the health and well-being of their community."

The hospital will also deploy Cerner’s revenue cycle management technology, which provides clinical and financial data in one patient record.

Twitter: @Bernie_HITN

Email the writer: bernie.monegain@himssmedia.com