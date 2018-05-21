Cerner President Zane Burke suggests DoD MHS Genesis criticism fake news

On a call with investors, Burke praised the EHR pilot at the Defense Department and suggested those negative media reports may have involved a competitor.
By Jessica Davis
May 21, 2018
02:03 PM
Share
Cerner President Zane Burke talks about DoD MHS Genesis EHR

Just one day after signing a $10 billion EHR contract with the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs, Cerner President Zane Burke told investors that the company’s other major government project with the Defense Department has taught him a lot about ‘fake news’ and that one of Cerner’s competitors may have been involved.

“I have learned the term fake news a little bit,” Burke said on a call with investors. “If you followed the one side of this, there’s been concern about some of the delivery on the DoD side. So, if you had an axe to grind with us and wanted to perhaps keep us from getting to a veterans contract – and you’re one of our competitors – you might want to use some information negatively.” 

Burke was likely referring to multiple media reports that came to light early this year that pointed to serious user issues with four of the DoD pilot test sites. Members of Congress caught wind of these and let DoD officials know they were concerned.

But a DoD Initial Operational Test and Evaluation report released on May 11 echoed a lot of those reports and found that issues with usability, cybersecurity, user training and the help desk rendered the platform “not operationally suitable.”

DoD officials agreed with recommendations made in the report, but refuted the negative reports and said the EHR rollout will continue as scheduled.

Burke echoed those sentiments.

“I tell you that’s gone incredibly well, overall,” Burke said. “There were some known elements upfront as we rolled through the first three sites. The plan was always to come back and do a remediation of those three sites and do an evaluation and make things better.”

Burke said the good news in all this is that Cerner’s client, the DoD, understands the value of what the software company is delivering. 

To Burke, the VA contract provides a real opportunity to “provide seamless care across the continuum” and ensure that men and women in the service can keep their records with them as they move into the VA. Not only that, but the $10 billion contract is half of the projected cost to support VistA for the next 20 years if VA kept that proprietary EHR and its modernization in-house. 

Former VA Secretary David Shulkin, MD, announced his plan to give the EHR modernization contract to Cerner through a no-bid process to expedite the project and to match the platform currently in a pilot phase. Not all EHR vendors were pleased with this decision, and CliniComp actually sued to stop the process. The judge later dismissed that case.

Twitter: @JessieFDavis
Email the writer: jessica.davis@himssmedia.com

Topics: 
Electronic Health Records (EHR, EMR), Government & Policy
Share
View all comments 0

Top Story

Precision medicine panel of experts speaking at HIMSS Precision Medicine Summit in Washington, D.C.

Aviva Debeer of IBM Watson Health said developers need to design experiences that engage patients in their own health at the HIMSS Precision Medicine Summit.

Top Story
Precision medicine paradox: Tech outpacing policy

Most Read

Epic CEO Judy Faulkner reveals two new EHR versions are in development
Epic CEO Judy Faulkner is standing behind switch from EHRs to 'CHRs'
PwC's top 10 healthcare industry issues for 2017
Here are the 12 healthcare issues that will define 2018, according to PwC
eClinicalWorks sued for nearly $1 billion for inaccurate medical records
Epic to jump into medical billing, currently hiring for new unit

Research

White Papers

More Whitepapers

Clinical
Clinical
Accountable Care

Webinars

More Webinars

Women In Health IT
Patient Engagement
Analytics

Video

Cleveland Clinic Brent Hicks talk about mobile EHRs
How Cleveland Clinic is leveraging APIs to advance interoperability
Josh Mandel from Verily talks about APIs at Dev4Health
From HITECH to open APIs: How healthcare is becoming more connected
Adam Culbertson talking at Dev4Health about APIs
Are open APIs the be-all, end-all for healthcare?
VA's Lighthouse initiative at Dev4Health API conference
How the VA's Lighthouse initiative is leveraging the developer community

More Stories

HITRUST, NIST cybersecurity certification
HITRUST, NIST team up on cybersecurity certification

From left: Lisa Schmitz Mazur and Bernadette Broccolo.

Digital health: Hospitals must keep pace or be exposed to risk, experts say
nurse burnout
Nurse burnout? Try telehealth, clinical decision support and analytics tools, expert says

Allied Physicians of Michiana in South Bend, Indiana. Credit: Google Maps

SamSam hackers hit Indiana's Allied Physicians of Michiana
HIMSS releases free interoperability environmental scan
HIMSS releases free interoperability environmental scan
Hospital taps iPad-based language interpretation

Hospitals use an app for remote interpretation services to connects providers with qualified medical interpreters to assist with population health management projects.

iPad-based language interpretation videos save time, improve outcomes
Cerner President Zane Burke talks about DoD MHS Genesis EHR
Cerner President Zane Burke suggests DoD MHS Genesis criticism fake news
Denise Olivares Prognos VP talks about financial analytics
Prognos VP says analytics success requires a marriage of business and IT