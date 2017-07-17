Electronic Health Records (EHR, EMR)

Cerner hires VA technology expert to help with Vista overhaul strategy

David Waltman has worked in two capacities at the Department of Veterans Affairs, and most recently at startup focused on better using health IT to help vets and service members.
By Mike Miliard
July 17, 2017
02:19 PM
Share
veterans affairs health

As it begins to plan its massive electronic record health initiative at the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs, Cerner has hired a professional with deep and varied experience in the ways technology is deployed at the VA.

David Waltman has recently signed on to Cerner's federal team, where he'll help with "efforts related to government strategy, innovation, engineering and compliance," according to a statement from the company.

Most recently, Waltman served as chief strategy officer at AbleVets, a company that develops technologies – VA protocol text messaging, security tools, telehealth, mobile apps – to help the VA and Department of Defense better serve their patients.

[Also: Senate passes VA appropriations bill, omits Cerner EHR funding]

But prior to that, between 2014 and 2016, he worked at VA and Veterans Health Administration as Chief Information Strategy Officer and Senior Advisor to the Under Secretary for Health.

There, he led VistA Evolution, the agency's earlier planned five-year multi-billion dollar EHR modernization program. He advised senior VA officials on IT strategy and and spearheaded development of the project's enterprise health management platform.

Before that, between 2011 and 2013, Waltman was chief UX architect for DoD-VA's since-abandoned iEHR project. He was responsible for developing that initiative's Joint Legacy Viewer,   which enables both DoD and VA clinicians to get integrated bidirectional views into patient records.

He's previously worked on federal systems integration projects for Accenture subsidiary ASM Research, and earlier as a software engineer for Microsoft. (He also has a masters degree in music from Western Washington University and was chief conductor at Washington State's Rainier Symphony for more than a decade.)

Having learned some things about what works and what doesn't when endeavoring to connect to massive government entities, Cerner officials say Waltman will bring "significant insight and experience with federal agency health IT systems, will help us build and deploy effective solutions supporting seamless care for service members and veterans."

Twitter: @MikeMiliardHITN
Email the writer: mike.miliard@himssmedia.com

Like Healthcare IT News on Facebook and LinkedIn

Topics: 
Electronic Health Records (EHR, EMR), Government & Policy
Share
View all comments 0

Top Story

Buzzwords CIOs and IT pros hate the most
buzzwords CIOs IT pros hate

Most Read

Epic CEO Judy Faulkner reveals two new EHR versions are in development
Epic to jump into medical billing, currently hiring for new unit
PwC's top 10 healthcare industry issues for 2017
VA will move from VistA to a commercial EHR, secretary says
Hospital datacenters: Extinct in 5 years?
Allscripts, Cerner, Epic signal more open EHRs ahead

Research

White Papers

More Whitepapers

Meaningful Use
Privacy & Security

Webinars

More Webinars

Electronic Health Records (EHR, EMR)
Clinical
Electronic Health Records (EHR, EMR)

Video

Women in Health IT: Influential perspectives
HIMSS17 Session Recording
Shattering the Glass Ceiling: Lessons Learned for Aspiring Female Executives
Eric Dishman NIH
NIH precision medicine program wants a million-strong cohort, from all walks of life
Karen DeSalvo and Suzi Grizancic
HIMSS Radio: Karen DeSalvo and Suzi Grizancic on gender equality in HIT

More Stories

Mayo Clinic cognitive computing

Jvion CEO Shantanu Nigam

Jvion, Mayo Clinic release cognitive computing appliance...
Emids acquires Encore, hopes to broaden provider-focused...
veterans affairs health clinician tracking

Randall Williamson is the director of healthcare at the U.S. Government Accountability Office.

GAO official: VA must improve clinician productivity...
DoD rolls out Cerner EHR

Naval Hospital Oak Harbor in Washington State.

DoD rolls out Cerner EHR at second military site
veterans affairs health
Cerner hires VA technology expert to help with Vista...
CMS EHR overpayments

Seema Verma. Photo via Twitter

Senators press CMS to recoup EHR overpayments under...
Phishing attack on UC Davis Health
Phishing attack on UC Davis Health breaches data on 15,...

Adventist Health in Roseville, California. Photo via Google Maps

Adventist Health debuts built-in AI tech from Bright.md