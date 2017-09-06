Cerner creates advisory board to consult on VA Vista replacement

Healthcare IT giant Cerner has assembled an advisory group of former government, military and private sector leaders to advise the Cerner team deploying a new VA EHR how best to care for the nation’s veterans.

The move coincides with the anticipated deployment of a Cerner electronic health record system at the Department of Veterans Affairs. The VA selected Cerner last June to replace its outdated VistA electronic health record system with a Cerner EHR. Cerner is already at work overhauling the U.S. Department of Defense’s system.

“Each member of our VA Advisory Group brings exceptional knowledge and experience, which will help us deliver a seamless care experience for our nation’s veterans,” Travis Dalton, senior vice president, Cerner, said in a statement.

Dalton said the advisors would give the EHR implementation team guidance on how best to improve each veteran’s experience across the system of care – both within VA and with community providers.

Former U.S. Senator and Nebraska Gov. Bob Kerrey, a U.S. Navy Veteran, will chair the VA Advisory Group. Kerrey served in Vietnam as a U.S. Navy SEAL, and was awarded the Medal of Honor for heroism in combat.

“Our Veterans deserve continuous access to their medical records while in the service and afterward, whether they are seen in VA or a private healthcare system,” Kerrey, said in a statement. He added that he received years of treatment from VA, leaving him with firsthand experience of the challenges veterans often face when receiving care.

Other members of the advisory group are:

Roger Baker, a consultant advising federal organizations and services companies on government technology issues. He is the former assistant secretary of information and technology and CIO for the VA, the former CIO for the U.S. Department of Commerce. He has also served as a chief executive for multiple privately held IT companies.

Daphne Bascom, MD, is the senior vice president and medical director of community integrated health for the YMCA of Greater Kansas City and has more than 10 years of experience in clinical integration, performance improvement, and deployment of health IT systems.

Vivian Greentree is the senior vice president and head of global corporate citizenship at First Data Corp. A U.S. Navy Veteran, Greentree helped found Blue Star Families, the largest chapter-based military support organization in the country, where she most recently served as director of research and policy.

Karen DeSalvo, MD, is the former acting assistant secretary for health, former national coordinator for health information technology, and former director of the Office of the National Coordinator for HHS. Before serving at HHS, DeSalvo served as the New Orleans health commissioner and the senior health policy advisor to New Orleans Mayor Mitchell Landrieu.

Marina Martin is a technology entrepreneur and former chief technology officer for the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs. During her tenure at VA, Marina built the first agency United States digital service team, which focused on transforming the veteran digital experience.

James Peake, MD, is a senior vice president at CGI Federal, a leading IT and business process services provider. Peake is a former secretary of the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs, and served as the 40th Surgeon General of the United States Army. Peake was awarded the Silver Star, Bronze Star and the Purple Heart during his service in Vietnam.

Jonathan Perlin, MD, is the president, clinical services and Chief Medical Officer for the Hospital Corporation of America, where he provides leadership on advancing electronic health records and driving value through data science and advanced analytics. Perlin is a former undersecretary for health at the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs, and CEO of Veterans Health Administration.

Brigadier General Donald Scott is a retired veteran of the U.S. Army with a 30-year military career, serving in Vietnam and receiving the distinguished service medal, Legion of Merit, the Bronze Star Medal, Meritorious Service Medal, Army Commendation Medal and Combat Infantryman’s Badge.

