Mergers & Acquisitions

Carolinas HealthCare, UNC Health Care reveal intent to merge

Health systems say they are entering negotiations to combine clinical, medical education and research units.
By Bernie Monegain
August 31, 2017
03:23 PM
Share
Carolinas HealthCare, UNC Health Care merge

From left, William Roper, MD, with Gene Woods. Photo courtesy of UNH Health Care

Carolinas HealthCare System and UNC Health Care announced on Thursday that they are negotiating a merger that would transform them into a health system earning an estimated $14 billion in annual revenue. 

Both organizations have signed a letter of intent to join their clinical, medical education and research resources and the letter kicks off a period of exclusive negotiations, with the goal of entering into final agreements by year’s end.

Together, the health systems would be focused on four strategic areas: increasing access and affordability, advancing clinical care expertise, growing their renowned academic enterprise and contributing to the region’s economic vibrancy.

"The opportunities to be a national model and to elevate health in North Carolina are nearly limitless," Carolinas CEO Gene Woods said in a statement. 

Woods would serve as chief executive officer of the new entity and UNC Health CEO William Roper, MD, would take on the role of executive director. 

Woods noted that since the two organizations already serve almost 50 percent of all patients who visit rural hospitals in the state, they are well positioned to participate in the reinvention of rural healthcare and to transform cancer treatment.

Levine Cancer Institute, which is part of Carolinas, cares for more than 10,000 new patients a year, and more than a thousand participate in clinical trials through a ‘care-close-to-home’ model at some 25 locations throughout the Carolinas.

“Combined with UNC Health Care’s National Cancer Institute designation, with more than $70 million in joint cancer research grants for clinical trials, we will create a cancer network that is second to none in the country,” Woods said.

Roper added that merging would enable the combined organization to provide a wider range of care services, build clinical destination centers, advance care in pediatrics, transplants and other services and expand their medical education offerings. 

Executives of the two health systems also said the partnership would give them the leverage to negotiate better deals with insurance companies and vendors, potentially saving millions of dollars.

The plans for consolidation would be submitted to the Federal Trade Commission for ruling on whether the size of the new entity might inflate the cost of healthcare in the state or limit the choice of doctors and hospitals.

Twitter: @Bernie_HITN
Email the writer: bernie.monegain@himssmedia.com

Topics: 
Mergers & Acquisitions
Share
View all comments 0

Top Story

How smart pump EHR integration could save a community hospital $2 million
smart pump EHR integration saves millions

Ohio-based Union Hospital linked their 150-plus smart infusion pumps with its Meditech EHR.

Most Read

Allscripts buys McKesson’s EHR, revenue cycle tools for $185 million
Will Apple buy athenahealth? Jonathan Bush calls rumor baseless
Athenahealth pays $63 million to acquire health app maker Praxify Technologies
Advisory Board shares spike on news of likely takeover by UnitedHealth and Vista
McKesson acquires CoverMyMeds for $1.1 billion
Allscripts scoops up NantHealth provider, patient engagement business

Research

White Papers

More Whitepapers

Cloud Computing
Cloud Computing
Privacy & Security

Webinars

More Webinars

Privacy & Security
Privacy & Security
Privacy & Security

Video

Bill Parkinson of Unisys
Unsecured medical devices leave doors wide open to cybercriminals
Women in Health IT: Influential perspectives
HIMSS17 Session Recording
Shattering the Glass Ceiling: Lessons Learned for Aspiring Female Executives
Eric Dishman NIH
NIH precision medicine program wants a million-strong cohort, from all walks of life

More Stories

Carolinas HealthCare, UNC Health Care merge

From left, William Roper, MD, with Gene Woods. Photo courtesy of UNH Health Care

Carolinas HealthCare, UNC Health Care reveal intent to...
ransomware attack email

An example of the email attachment’s naming convention: Payment_201708-6165.7z being sent out. (Image courtesy of Barracuda.)

Cybersecurity firm warns of 20 million active ransomware...

Citizens forced to evacuate their homes but have medical needs can access Doctor On Demand at no cost in the Hurricane Harvey affected areas. Photo via Twitter

Telehealth vendors offer free consults to Hurricane...
Intermountain and University of Utah Health

University of Utah Hospital teams up with others to manage high-risk patients within primary care settings and also within its broader healthcare system.

Intermountain, University of Utah Health embark on plan...
Hackers breach Kaleida Health

Buffalo General Hospital. Photo via WikiCommons

Hackers breach New York's largest provider with...

There are significant IT hurdles to overcome for widespread and efficient use of personalized medicine in the future and IT shops need to start planning for it.

In a precision medicine landmark, FDA approves first...
Locky malware
Locky is back: Hackers launch huge malware campaign
NIH expands All of Us

NIH's $13.8 million is enrolling participants and gathering health information for the precision medicine initiative.

NIH expands All of Us national network by adding new...