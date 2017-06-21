Carolinas HealthCare adds Cerner for population health platform

Health IT giant Cerner will roll out its HealtheIntent population health management platform across Carolinas HealthCare System.

The technology will coordinate and manage care for the health system’s more than 12 million patient interactions each year across its clinically integrated network and all its facilities.

CHS will continue to use the Cerner Millennium EHR, and will also extend its remote hosting relationship with Cerner.

HealtheIntent is designed to aggregate data in near real-time from multiple sources to create a single, comprehensive view of a patient’s experiences.

The suite includes: HealtheEDW, Cerner’s enterprise data warehouse; HealtheRegistries,, designed to identify gaps in care and recommend interventions; and HealtheCare, Cerner’s community care management solution that identifies, stratifies and prioritizes individuals for care management services.

CHS’ goal is to provide care teams with a holistic and timely picture of each patient’s experience with the health system – and also to give system-wide insights to improve quality of care and reduce costs, Ruth Krystopolski, senior vice president, population health at CHS, said in a statement.

“As the healthcare industry transitions into value-based care, the ability to access all data becomes invaluable, added Craig Richardville, chief information and analytics officer at CHS. “This allows us to create a 360-degree view of each patient. That view, he added, provides insights for caregivers regarding treatment, prevention and cost.

