Population Health

Carolinas HealthCare adds Cerner for population health platform

The deal extends the system’s remote hosting option.
By Bernie Monegain
June 21, 2017
03:49 PM
Share

Health IT giant Cerner will roll out its HealtheIntent population health management platform across Carolinas HealthCare System.

The technology will coordinate and manage care for the health system’s more than 12 million patient interactions each year across its clinically integrated network and all its facilities.

CHS will continue to use the Cerner Millennium EHR, and will also extend its remote hosting relationship with Cerner.

[Also: Carolinas chases dream of becoming healthcare's 'Amazon Prime']

HealtheIntent is designed to aggregate data in near real-time from multiple sources to create a single, comprehensive view of a patient’s experiences.

The suite includes: HealtheEDW, Cerner’s enterprise data warehouse; HealtheRegistries,, designed to identify gaps in care and recommend interventions; and HealtheCare, Cerner’s community care management solution that identifies, stratifies and prioritizes individuals for care management services.

CHS’ goal is to provide care teams with a holistic and timely picture of each patient’s experience with the health system – and also to give system-wide insights to improve quality of care and reduce costs, Ruth Krystopolski, senior vice president, population health at CHS, said in a statement.

“As the healthcare industry transitions into value-based care, the ability to access all data becomes invaluable, added Craig Richardville, chief information and analytics officer at CHS. “This allows us to create a 360-degree view of each patient. That view, he added, provides insights for caregivers regarding treatment, prevention and cost.

Twitter: @Bernie_HITN
Email the writer: bernie.monegain@himssmedia.com

Like Healthcare IT News on Facebook and LinkedIn

Topics: 
Electronic Health Records (EHR, EMR), Network Infrastructure, Population Health
Share
View all comments 0

Top Story

Senate GOP reveals healthcare bill to repeal and replace Affordable Care Act
GOP healthcare bill

Most Read

Epic CEO Judy Faulkner reveals two new EHR versions are in development
VA will move from VistA to a commercial EHR, secretary says
Hospital datacenters: Extinct in 5 years?
Allscripts, Cerner, Epic signal more open EHRs ahead
Top 10 healthcare technology advances for 2017, according to ECRI
How the Coast Guard’s ugly, Epic EHR break-up played out

Research

White Papers

More Whitepapers

Telehealth
Innovation Pulse
Financial/Revenue Cycle Management

Webinars

More Webinars

Electronic Health Records (EHR, EMR)
Telehealth
Population Health

Video

Eric Dishman NIH
NIH precision medicine program wants a million-strong cohort, from all walks of life
Karen DeSalvo and Suzi Grizancic
HIMSS Radio: Karen DeSalvo and Suzi Grizancic on gender equality in HIT
Adnan Hamid, Assistant CIO at Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital
CIO Spotlight: Top health IT initiatives in 2017
Shareefa Alabdulmunem, Head of eServices at King Faisal Specialist Hospital
Women in Health IT: What it means to be recognized as influential

More Stories

Veterans Affairs chooses Cerner EHR
VA secretary to Congress: We don't know what the...
Soon-Shiong NantHealth
NantHealth founder Soon-Shiong hit with lawsuit over...
MACRA rules
This is the top tech for quality improvement under MACRA...
Carolinas HealthCare adds Cerner for population health...
HITRUST leverage cybersecurity partnerships
HITRUST CEO blasts HHS for failing to leverage...
population health
Vermont HIE deploys common terms tech to bolster...
patient data
TheDarkOverlord leaks celebrity patient data from...
MACRA rule electronic health records
MACRA rule adds EHR flexibility, pushes back mandate for...